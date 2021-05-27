Cancel
Women's Health

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Study Reports Higher Childbirth Complication Rates for Black and Hispanic Women Regardless of Age

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL – Black women under the age of 24 are more likely to experience severe childbirth complications than White women over the age of 35 – an age group usually considered high risk, according to new data from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA). Data shows the rates of childbirth complications have been increasing for women of color. In the last two years, the rate of Hispanic women with severe childbirth complications increased 19%.

