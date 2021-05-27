Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Study Reports Higher Childbirth Complication Rates for Black and Hispanic Women Regardless of Age

Ideally, all women would have excellent experiences with family planning care. But according to a Child Trends analysis of new data from the 2017-2019 National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG), less than three quarters of all women rated their experiences with their family planning provider as “excellent” (versus “very good,” “good,” “fair,” or “poor”), across a series of questions about patient-provider communication and information sharing. Furthermore, there is racial and ethnic inequity in patient experiences: Black and Hispanic women were among the least likely populations to report that their family planning provider was “excellent” on several measures, while White women rated their experiences with providers most highly.