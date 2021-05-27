Nikki Bella Reveals She’s ’10 Pounds Away’ From Pre-Baby Weight In Intense Workout Video
‘Total Bellas’ star Nikki Bella has opened up about her health journey, eight months after welcoming a baby boy with husband Artem Chigvintsev. New mom Nikki Bella is back in the gym, after welcoming her first child with Artem Chigvintsev. The former WWE star took to Instagram on May 26 to share a video montage of herself working out. “Getting stronger everyday,” she told fans, adding, “Still around 10 pounds away from my pre baby weight (it goes up and down every week, @theartemc needs to stop baking! Lol he’ll probably blame the wine ha!) but did you see what else is getting bigger??? Or shall I say stronger. My booty baby!!! Lol so happy!”hollywoodlife.com