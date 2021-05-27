Cancel
Nikki Bella Reveals She’s ’10 Pounds Away’ From Pre-Baby Weight In Intense Workout Video

‘Total Bellas’ star Nikki Bella has opened up about her health journey, eight months after welcoming a baby boy with husband Artem Chigvintsev. New mom Nikki Bella is back in the gym, after welcoming her first child with Artem Chigvintsev. The former WWE star took to Instagram on May 26 to share a video montage of herself working out. “Getting stronger everyday,” she told fans, adding, “Still around 10 pounds away from my pre baby weight (it goes up and down every week, @theartemc needs to stop baking! Lol he’ll probably blame the wine ha!) but did you see what else is getting bigger??? Or shall I say stronger. My booty baby!!! Lol so happy!”

WWEPosted by
Page Six

Nikki and Brie Bella see the end for ‘Total Bellas’

The Bella Twins are ready to lay the smackdown on their reality television lifestyle. “We love filming reality. We don’t mind it, but you start seeing your kids and that’s what you have to start to think about,” Brie, the youngest of the wrestling twins told ET in an exclusive interview.
Weight LossFox News

Raven-Symoné reveals she's lost 28 pounds on weight loss journey

Raven-Symoné has lost a "s–t ton" of weight. The former Disney star proudly flaunted her results in an Instagram Live on Sunday alongside her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. "Pounds down, pounds down," she announced in the clip. "Check out the chin, babe." The 35-year-old added, "I got a whole different face...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Share ‘Vocal’ 10-Month-Old Sons’ 1st Words, More Milestones

Time flies! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s 10-month-old sons are already starting to babble. “Buddy’s first word is, ‘Hi,’” Brie, 37, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting their Colugo collection. “He’ll tell everyone ‘hi’ when they walk into a room. He’ll wave.” As for “mama” and “dada,” the little one “doesn’t even try” to say those words, she joked. “He looks at me like, ‘Nope, I’m not going to say it.’”
Relationshipscrossroadstoday.com

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s delayed wedding

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s wedding could be delayed. The couple were originally planning to tie the knot in the fall but the professional wrestler has admitted their nuptials may not happen this year because they’re redoing their house. Speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop, she said: “We actually talked...
RelationshipsBlack Hills Pioneer

Nikki Bella's wedding plans: I want a really big bash

Nikki Bella wants a “really big” wedding once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The 37-year-old retired professional wrestler has been engaged to Artem Chigvintsev since 2019, but they’ve been forced to delay their wedding amid the ongoing health crisis. And although members of Nikki’s family are insisting she “do something...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Celebrate Artem Chigvintsev's Birthday With His Cutest Pics With Son Matteo

Watch: Nikki & Brie Bella Spy on Artem & Baby Matteo. This is certainly a major birthday for Artem Chigvintsev. Why? Well, it's his first birthday as a dad. Today, June 12, the Dancing With the Stars pro turns 39 years old and we're sure fiancée Nikki Bella and son Matteo Chigvintsev are making the day extra special. As E! News readers well know, Artem and Nikki welcomed their first child on July 31, 2020. Following the birth, Artem took to Instagram and wrote, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev. Proud of my love @thenikkibella."
WWEimdb.com

Nikki Bella Pens a Sweet Birthday Message to Her Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella just gushed over her main man Artem Chigvintsev in an adorable birthday tribute on Instagram. On June 12, the Total Bellas star shared a pic of Artem with the couple's son Matteo, along with a lengthy caption celebrating the Dancing With the Stars pro's 39th birthday. "Happy Birthday @theartemc! You are truly the world's greatest Dada," Nikki wrote. "You are the kindest soul I have ever met, everyone feels it and says it when they come in contact with you." Nikki, who previously dated John Cena for many years before the couple ended their engagement in 2018, struck up a relationship with Artem in 2019 after the two met...
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why WWE's Nikki Bella Thanked Ex Fiancé John Cena During Her Hall Of Fame Speech

The WWE Hall of Fame got a slew of inductees in 2021, mainly because the class of 2020 was also inducted after the ceremony was postponed due to COVID. Nikki and Brie Bella, The Bella Twins, were part of the 2020 class that finally gave their induction speeches to wrestling fans worldwide. The two gave a speech, in which they thanked many who helped them along the way, including Nikki's ex fiancé, John Cena.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Nikki Bella Sends Message To Various Women Released By WWE

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Saturday to send a heartfelt message to multiple female WWE Superstars that were recently released by the company. Nikki addressed Ruby Riott, Mickie James, The IIconics [Billie Kay & Peyton Royce], Lana and Chelsea Green with the following message:. I...
WWEComicBook

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Give Latest Update on Their WWE Return

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have teased returning to the WWE for one last run numerous times over the past few years. During a new interview with Entertainment Tonight this week the pair confirmed they're working on their comeback and still want a reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Brie started off by saying (h/t Wrestling Inc.) "The one thing is that WWE brought the Women's Tag Team Titles in. We were like, 'Wait a second, how do the Bellas not have this on the résumé?' It's tempting because we would love to go fight for the tag titles because that's what we've always been: a tag team."
WWEHollywood Life

Nikki & Brie Bella Reveal How They Got Back Into Shape After Babies: ‘We’re In Touch With Our Bodies’

As WWE superstars, Nikki & Brie Bella are used to working out & watching their diets. Almost one year postpartum, the twins spoke to HL about getting back in shape. As their sons prepare to celebrate their first birthdays this July 2021, Nikki and Brie Bella are celebrating their own bodies and the “miracle of life” they both created. The twins opened up in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com about getting back into shape after giving birth, and admitted their bodies are “definitely different” than before having kids. “We definitely are super in touch with our bodies. It definitely feels different. I think my core shocks me the most,” Nikki, who welcomed her first child, Matteo, told HL. “Doing ab exercises feels different even flexing and being sore there does too! It’s been one of the biggest shocks to me so far.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Pregnant Stacey Solomon reveals baby's due date as she debuts bump

Stacey Solomon and her fiance Joe Swash only recently announced the happy news they are expecting another 'pickle' – and now she has revealed her baby's due date. Delighted with the news, the Loose Women star's fans were quick to ask her lots of questions about her expanding family, including: "When are you due?"
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nikki Bella & Becky Lynch Bad WWE News Leaks

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. A Becky Lynch jean shorts photo was also released recently.