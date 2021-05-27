Cancel
Politics

North Carolina must discuss opening up personnel records

Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 17 days ago
With no meaningful state law giving North Carolinians the right to see disciplinary records of those they employ in state and local government jobs, how will we ever know?

State
North Carolina State
#State Law#North Carolinians#State Records#Disciplinary Records#Government Jobs
