Noblesville, IN

Lions back to eye testing

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the Noblesville Lions Club was joined by Lions from Westfield and Zionsville in providing state required vision testing for third and fifth graders. In the photo (L to R): Lions Gary Hipes, Steve Shaw, Kennedy Penwell, John Grimes, Pres. Julia Kozicki, and Walt Scheid (seated).

Zionsville, INWISH-TV

Rahal Letterman Lanigan to break ground on HQ

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Executives from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will Tuesday afternoon break ground on the company’s new global headquarters in Zionsville. The racing team is invest $20 million into the 100,000-square-foot facility, with plans to add up to 73 jobs by the end of 2024. Plans...
Noblesville, INCurrent Publishing

Friends open upscale hair salon in Noblesville

Katie Strange said she and her business partner Jocelyn Jones are part of the Barbie generation. “I remember curling and styling my Barbies,” Strange said. “As I continued to get older, my passion and interest in hair also grew. Styling friends’ and family members’ hair and always coloring my own, I was always thinking about what I could try or do next. I found each new look exciting. I began to realize that I could actually design people’s style dreams as a career.”
Indiana StateKokomo Tribune

Destination Indiana: Indiana Peony Festival

Where: Noblesville (Hamilton County) Highlights: Celebrate our state flower at Indiana’s Inaugural Peony Festival! The festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the newly renovated historic downtown Noblesville’s Seminary Park. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include peony judging, a floral arranging bouquet-off, food trucks, scavenger hunt and much more.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Westfield, INreadthereporter.com

Meijer opens new Westfield Supercenter

New store offers state-of-the-art retail experience, digital solutions and multiple ways to shop. On Thursday Meijer opened its new supercenter in Westfield, bringing the community a state-of-the-art retail experience while providing customers multiple ways to shop in a specialty store environment. The 155,000 square-foot store in Hamilton County is the...
Noblesville, INWISH-TV

Morrell Group announces move to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Advanced motion control solution provider Morrell Group has announced it will move from Indianapolis to Noblesville. The company says the new site will allow for an expansion of operations and is expected to generate new jobs in motion control and engineering. Morrell will be...
Noblesville, INnoblesvillemillers.com

Miller Tennis beats Bishop Chatard

The Noblesville Millers continued their end of season road trip on Thursday evening with a trip to Bishop Chatard in Indianapolis. The Millers swept the Bishop Chatard Trojans 5 – 0. The Millers controlled the match from the start and their all-around team performance was highlighted by Allie Stamm’s 6-0,...
Noblesville, INindianapublicmedia.org

Noblesville Schools And Parents' Concerns About Critical Race Theory

Noblesville Schools began a series of meetings Thursday for residents amidst a surging local and national controversy over how students are discussing racism in the classroom and whether critical race theory is part of the curriculum. The background The debate in Hamilton County comes nearly a year after social justice...
Indiana Statethetimes24-7.com

Indiana Peony Festival comes to Noblesville

The inaugural Indiana Peony Festival will take place May 22 in the newly renovated Seminary Park in downtown Noblesville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature floral arranging, a bouquet-off, peony growers, food trucks, potted plants, a downtown Noblesville scavenger hunt and more.
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

County parking garage will be good for city, too

Grab some shovels, let’s take some photos. The average person hasn’t attended a ground breaking ceremony for a new construction project. But I’ve attended many in my days as a journalist. While one of the grandest groundbreakings was the nonprofit Humane Society for Hamilton County, which recently had its ribbon cutting and grand opening, the most recent groundbreaking that I attended was on Monday for the $11.5 million, five-story, 475-space Hamilton County Parking Garage, which though not as heavily attended as the Humane Society due to the COVID-19, the groundbreaking was quite a big deal for both our county and city and its dignitaries who attended. Such a big deal that the county rented a huge white tent, in case of rain, and set up tables and chairs and served coffee and pastries.
Zionsville, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Zionsville Community Enrichment Grant Committee awards first round grants

The Town of Zionsville’s Community Enrichment Grant Committee awarded the first round of grants since the program launched in January of 2021. Seven local non-profits were awarded grants with a total of $99,100 infused into the community. The local non-profits that received funding are: Brick Street Poetry Inc. ($1,600 grant),...
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

NPA Flea Market, ballet, free movies, concerts, more

Come out and see what you can find on Saturday at the Noblesville Preservation Alliance Flea Market, in its second year at Preservation Hall, the former Logan Street Sanctuary, in Old Town Noblesville. The first flea market took place in September 2020 to replace the Historic Home Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring’s flea market also includes some homes on Logan and Clinton streets and will offer antiques, collectibles, household items, home salvage, doors and windows and lots more treasures inside and outside of the building.
Hamilton County, INFox 59

FUN FAMILY SUMMER ACTIVITIES

Hamilton County Parks and Rec offers several free programs for the whole family. Where is Sherman?:rusted silo southern BBQ and brew. Hoosier Heroes: Volunteer spends retirement giving back to Eagle Creek Park. Doctors' group urges cancellation of Olympics. Speedway fire officials close Dollar General store. Residential streets to get $25...
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Baseball: Millers sail past Northwestern

The Noblesville baseball team sailed past Northwestern 14-0 in a five-inning away game on Saturday. The Millers ran away with the game in the fourth inning by scoring 10 runs, including an inside-the-park home run by Dean White. Kolbi Kazmierski and White each had three hits and scored three runs, with White also batting in three runs. White and Drew Niswonger both hit a triple.
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Jeff Kozicki: A year as a Lion

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. A year ago, I did something that I would not have expected to do in the middle of a pandemic. I joined the Noblesville Lions Club. Joining was not something I had ever really thought about. I knew of the Lions, having seen them in parades and other events, but didn’t really know much about the organization or what they did.
Noblesville, INCurrent Publishing

Hazelrigg opens Pilates studio in downtown Noblesville

Meg Hazelrigg has found a new home for her Pilates instruction. Hazelrigg owns Core Concepts Fitness, which had its grand opening May 1 in the lower level at 840 Logan St. in downtown Noblesville. “I am so excited to be on the square of Noblesville and be a part of...
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Boys track and field: Noblesville hosts Kent Graham Relays

The Noblesville boys track and field team hosted the annual Kent Graham Relays Monday at Beaver Materials Field. Carmel finished third at the relays with 86 points, while the Millers were fourth by scoring 76 points. Center Grove won the team championship with a score of 117 points. The Greyhounds...
Noblesville, INcityofnoblesville.org

Morrell Group to Open New Location in Noblesville

Morrell Group, an advanced motion control solution provider for industrial and mobile applications, has announced plans to move its Indianapolis location to Noblesville. The new site will expand operations and generate new jobs in the engineering and motion control industries. In the wake of substantial growth, Morrell Group will relocate...
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

Learn, work with horses in new Wrangler offering

K-Trails Equestrian Adventure reopens for the fifth season on Friday with a new three-day Wrangler program at Strawtown Koteewi Park in Noblesville. A family four-pack is $100 ($120 value) and a six-pack is $130 ($180 value), available through Friday. There are also a limited number of season memberships, available through Friday, for $200 that let you ride once a week for the season, expected to be May 14-Nov. 7, 2021). Members can book a reservation up to a week in advance and rides are based on availability. For more information, visit www.ktrails.com.