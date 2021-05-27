Your Guide to Choosing the Right Rug for Your Bed Size
Rugs can make any area feel cozy and inviting, which is why the perfect bedroom rug can really make or break the ambience of your entire space. It's not just the look you have to worry about—size and placement play a huge role in how a rug looks in any room. "A poorly scaled area rug is one of the first things I notice in a space," says interior designer Emma Beryl. "In a bedroom, the bed should always be the focal point, so making sure that the rug is the proper size for the bed is the first step in making the room feel pulled together."