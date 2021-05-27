Republican state budget delivers sweeping wins for all Hoosiers

Last week, the Iowa Legislature concluded our work for the 2021 Legislative Session. As we left the Statehouse, we had much to be proud of. In January, I laid out a number of House Republicans’ priorities for the session. We were fresh off the campaign trail and in electing Republicans to represent 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties, Iowans had just sent us a message – loud and clear - on the direction they wanted to see for the state of Iowa.