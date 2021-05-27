Republican state budget delivers sweeping wins for all Hoosiers
Indiana's next two-year, $37 billion state budget accelerates opportunities for all Hoosiers – and in an unprecedented way. During the height of the worldwide pandemic, Indiana's fiscal health proved its resiliency and our economic future is brighter than ever before. This legislative session, Indiana House Republicans hit the accelerator and worked hard to pay down debt while supporting jobs, economic development, K-12 education, public health, infrastructure and so much more.thetimes24-7.com