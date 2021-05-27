Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Republican state budget delivers sweeping wins for all Hoosiers

By Todd Huston
thetimes24-7.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana's next two-year, $37 billion state budget accelerates opportunities for all Hoosiers – and in an unprecedented way. During the height of the worldwide pandemic, Indiana's fiscal health proved its resiliency and our economic future is brighter than ever before. This legislative session, Indiana House Republicans hit the accelerator and worked hard to pay down debt while supporting jobs, economic development, K-12 education, public health, infrastructure and so much more.

thetimes24-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Economy#State Budget#Federal Budget#Tax Revenue#Fiscal Stimulus#Readi#Indiana House Republicans#Fiscal Integrity#Federal Stimulus Dollars#Revenue Projections#Federal Dollars#Proven Programs#Conservative Principles#Broadband Expansion#Economic Development#Prioritized Initiatives#Debt#Hamilton County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
Politicseasttexasradio.com

Senate Passes State Budget

The only bill the state legislature legally needs to pass is halfway home. The state senate has passed the state’s $248-billion biennial budget. The budget spends $116-billion in general revenue, about $4 billion more than the comptroller projected back in January. State Senator Jane Nelson heads up the finance committee and says fears of cuts to public education were unfounded. The budget still needs the approval of the Texas House.
Indianapolis, INRepublic

State: 683 additional Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 683 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 739,626 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard. To...
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Arizona budget faces Republican opposition as debate delayed

Contentious division among Republican lawmakers about a state budget deal negotiated between GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and majority Republican legislative leaders is at the forefront as the Arizona House delayed debate on the plan. Numerous Republican lawmakers have expressed disdain for the deal. Some see too much spending and others...
Iowa Stateosceolaiowa.com

Iowa House Republicans listened and delivered

Last week, the Iowa Legislature concluded our work for the 2021 Legislative Session. As we left the Statehouse, we had much to be proud of. In January, I laid out a number of House Republicans’ priorities for the session. We were fresh off the campaign trail and in electing Republicans to represent 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties, Iowans had just sent us a message – loud and clear - on the direction they wanted to see for the state of Iowa.
Collegeswpr.org

Republicans On Budget Committee Eliminate UW Tuition Freeze

The Freeze On In-State Undergraduate Tuition Has Been In Place Since 2013. Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee have voted to lift a tuition freeze on undergraduate students that's been in place for the past eight years. Republicans initiated the freeze under former Gov. Scott Walker in 2013 after they...
PoliticsPoteau Daily News & Sun

Legislature approves state budget

On May 18, the House approved the appropriations bills to fund core government services for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1. This budget appropriates $8.8 billion, which is a 14.3 percent increase over last year’s budget thanks in part to how quickly Oklahoma reopened our state after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PoliticsSFGate

Budget impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — House and Senate Republican leaders are growing impatient as bargaining over an early milestone in the budget process has slowed work at the North Carolina General Assembly. GOP negotiators in both chambers said this week that they remained hundreds of millions of dollars apart on a...
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Illinois Republicans reveal budget windfall

Illinois Republicans are taking aim at Governor J.B. Pritzker’s budget proposal. Numbers show the state is bringing in more money than lawmakers originally expected. At a press conference Thursday, the Republican caucus laid out the unexpected revenues the state has at hand, totaling $16 billion dollars. That is Senator Chapin...
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Conservatives, Republicans express differing views of Texas budget

(The Center Square) – Both chambers of the Texas Legislature overwhelmingly voted to adopt the state's new budget, SB 1, which totals $248.5 billion and increases spending over the current budget. Two Republicans and four Democrats voted against it. Conservative group Texans for Fiscal Responsibility (TFFR) opposed it whereas the...
EducationThe Eagle Times

Bill buried in state budget

The New Hampshire Senate Finance Committee included SB 130, the extremely costly school voucher bill, into the state budget. SB 130 has been rejected by Granite Staters according to Reaching Higher NH by a ratio of 6:1. By adding it to the state budget, the Senate is evading public scrutiny of hearings and floor votes. Additionally, there is no fiscal note attached to the bill, so lawmakers won’t know how much it will cost the state.
Politicswnns.com

State Budget On Hold After Procedural Move

Illinois lawmakers have approved a new state budget… but now there’s a snag. Democratic Senate President Don Harmon filed a motion to reconsider shortly after the vote… placing a hold on the budget legislation and preventing it from going to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk. There was no immediate explanation for Harmon’s move, but it may be related to an ongoing dispute over green energy legislation and the impact it could have on several coal-fired power plants around the state.
Madison, WI94.3 Jack FM

Governor Considers Nuclear Option For The State Budget

MADISON, WI (METRO) – Governor Tony Evers is threatening to scuttle the state’s next budget. The governor yesterday said he may veto the 40-billion-dollar-plus spending plan because it doesn’t spend enough on schools. Evers said he has not made a final decision, but said a total veto is ‘on the table.’
Ohio StateWTOL-TV

GOP Ohio senators propose 5% tax cut as part of state budget

Ohioans would receive a 5% personal income tax cut and schools would gain more state funding under Senate Republican’s version of the upcoming state budget released Tuesday. The 5% cut over two years for a total of $874 million is deeper than the 2% proposed in the House-passed version of the budget. The cut is a reward for people who are working, said Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, who called it a “stimulus” in the best sense of the word.
PoliticsPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Republicans Frustrated with Budget Shut Out, Maps

After several late nights and an extra day on the legislative calendar, state lawmakers wrapped up their spring session. The final days were fiery at times, even without longtime House Speaker and Republican Party foe Michael Madigan. Follow Amanda Vinicky on Twitter: @AmandaVinicky.
San Francisco, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Legislators unveil own state budget

State legislators took their first step this week toward approving a state budget for the coming fiscal year, introducing budget legislation with even higher revenue projections than the governor’s revised proposal. State Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Oakland, and Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, announced the budget legislation Tuesday, roughly two weeks...
Congress & Courtswvxu.org

Ohio Senate Budget Has No Money For Broadband Expansion

There are $1.3 billion in tax cuts in the Senate version of the budget, which Republican Senate leaders say are paid for with spending cuts. Among them is the elimination of $190 million for grants for broadband expansion that’s in the House’s budget. Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said it’s...