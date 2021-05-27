Mule and goat — roommates near Outer Banks — split up after one ‘terrorized’ the other

Home » Genshin Impact » From Outer Lands – Search For Other Half Of The Wrecked Ship. “From Outer Lands” is a new quest in the The Second Act of the Midsummer Island Adventure and in it you will be tasked with a search for the wrecked ship and its other half. Like the name suggests, this quest revolves around you finding a ship which was wrecked in two and the subsequent search for whatever the ship was carrying. These two halves are a long way apart from one another, and their cargo is even trickier to locate. With that in mind, we’ve compiled this From Outer Lands – Search For Other Half Of The Wrecked Ship guide. Here, we will specify exactly where you need to go and what you need to do in order to solve this quest.