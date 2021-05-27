Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

CVS Health launches new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes. Here’s what you could win

By Hannah Smoot
The State
 28 days ago

Anyone 18 and older who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health will get a shot at a number of sweepstakes prizes including cash, cruises, tropical vacations and even a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI. The sweepstakes kicks off June 1 and will run through July 10, according to...

www.thestate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sweepstakes#Cvs Health#Super Bowl#Vip#Ncaa Final Four#Hinge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
CVS
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Pharmaceuticalsjacksonprogress-argus.com

Covid-19 vaccine boosters may be necessary. Here's what you need to know

Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. Currently three coronavirus vaccines are authorized for emergency use in the United States -- the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people 12 and older, the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines for everyone 18 and older.
Public HealthQuad Cities Onlines

You can ask your doctors if they’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, but you may not get an answer. Here’s why.

As Illinois reopens and people catch up on long-postponed checkups and health care, some patients have a new question for their doctors: Are you vaccinated?. Many providers say they’re happy to share that information with patients, in hopes of assuaging their fears about getting the shots. But it’s not always easy information for patients to get ahead of appointments if they’re worried about being up-close and personal with unvaccinated doctors, nurses, dentists or optometrists.
Public Healthdrexel.edu

Drexel’s Urban Health Collaborative Launches COVID-19 Data Dashboard on Vaccination Disparities

The Urban Health Collaborative, housed in Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health, recently published its “COVID-19 Health Inequities in Cities” dashboard – which exposes deeply intrenched inequities in cities across the United States through the lens of comprehensive data on COVID-19 outcomes. Unlike other COVID-19 dashboards that look at data at broader scales, the Drexel website offers data on inequities at the individual (racial/ethnic disparities), neighborhood (using zip code and social vulnerability measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and city (characteristics such as overcrowding, health infrastructure, etc.) levels on COVID-19 outcomes including vaccination rates.
Public Healthnrf.com

CVS: Partnering in health during and after COVID-19

With health care costs continuing to rise — and ever-growing interest in personal health and wellness — challenges of accessibility, affordability and navigability hit close to home. And that, as it turns out, is a sweet spot for CVS Health. Already a leader as the largest pharmacy services provider in...
Wyandotte County, KScommunityvoiceks.com

Wyandotte Public Health Launches New COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Incentive Program

Beginning today, people who live in Wyandotte County, Kansas, who get vaccinated at any the Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) vaccine clinic can receive an immediate gift to take home or be entered to win a larger prize. The program, #IHelpedConquerCOVID incentive program, is being launched to encourage Wyandotte County residents to get free COVID-19 vaccinations or to get tested for the virus.
Public Healthadvisory.com

Covid-19 roundup: When could children under 12 get vaccinated? Here's what Pfizer and Moderna say.

FDA extends the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's shelf life by six months; new CDC findings suggest possible, but rare, link between mRNA vaccines and myocarditis; and more. A work group of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a report published this month said that, although "rare," myocarditis and pericarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle or the tissue around the heart, respectively— are occurring at higher-than-expected rates among young people, especially men, after they receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. According to CDC, the cases have happened more often among adolescent and younger men, between the ages of 16 and 24, and that most who were affected and "received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better." CDC is still exploring whether the cases are related to the vaccines, and the agency still recommends people get vaccinated, noting the risks posed by Covid-19 outweigh the potential side effects of any authorized vaccine (Cohen, CNN, 6/9; Tanner/Neergaard, Associated Press, 6/4; Heller, Reuters, 4/2; Kelley, The Hill, 6/4)
POTUSABC13 Houston

Walgreens giving out $25 in rewards cash for customers getting vaccinated in store

Starting Tuesday, customers getting a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will also get $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards. According to the retailer, the rewards will be available right after vaccination for customers with myWalgreens rewards accounts. People without a myWalgreens account can choose instead to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card.
Public Healthaugustman.com

Can COVID-19 Cause Diabetes? Here’s What You Need To Know

COVID-19 has shown doctors, patients, and researchers alike that it’s not like other viruses-it’s been known to cause severe inflammation throughout the body, wreaking havoc not only on the respiratory system, but also the heart, brain, and kidneys, among other essential organs. Now, more research points to another “troubling” effect of COVID-19: new cases of diabetes.
Public HealthRaleigh News & Observer

How many Marines in SC have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what the military says

Roughly 47% of Marines in South Carolina who have been offered a COVID-19 vaccine through the military have declined to get a shot, federal data show. About 2,900 Marines in the Palmetto State, including at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, as of June 2 had received a dose via the U.S. Department of Defense, according to new data provided to The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.
Public Healthprestigeonline.com

Can you still spread COVID-19 even after getting vaccinated? Here’s what we know so far

Can you still spread COVID-19 even after getting vaccinated? Here’s what we know so far. In controlled clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have already proven that they can protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection, along with symptomatic, severe disease, and hospitalisation from COVID-19. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have provided more information that suggests those vaccinated by mRNA vaccines are also less likely to have asymptomatic infection or to spread COVID-19.
Public Healthdeseret.com

COVID-19 could surge again this fall. Here’s what to expect

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration chief, recently said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that current models show the novel coronavirus could surge again — especially if the U.S. population only has 75% of people vaccinated. What will COVID-19 look like this fall?. Gottlieb said a current...