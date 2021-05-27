CVS Health launches new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes. Here’s what you could win

FDA extends the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's shelf life by six months; new CDC findings suggest possible, but rare, link between mRNA vaccines and myocarditis; and more. A work group of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a report published this month said that, although "rare," myocarditis and pericarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle or the tissue around the heart, respectively— are occurring at higher-than-expected rates among young people, especially men, after they receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. According to CDC, the cases have happened more often among adolescent and younger men, between the ages of 16 and 24, and that most who were affected and "received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better." CDC is still exploring whether the cases are related to the vaccines, and the agency still recommends people get vaccinated, noting the risks posed by Covid-19 outweigh the potential side effects of any authorized vaccine (Cohen, CNN, 6/9; Tanner/Neergaard, Associated Press, 6/4; Heller, Reuters, 4/2; Kelley, The Hill, 6/4)