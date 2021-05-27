Cancel
Scio, OH

Charles Milton “Chuck” Rager

By Harrison News Herald
Harrison News-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Milton “Chuck” Rager, of Scio, who would have celebrated his 97th birthday on Saturday, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Valley Hospice at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville. Born on May 29, 1924 in Dennison he was a son of the late William Sherman Rager and Thelma...

