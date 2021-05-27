Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Noblesville, IN

Letter to the editor: Noblesville local relays summer pet concerns

thetimes24-7.com
 7 days ago

Well seems it is time for my annual letter to the editor about using common sense to care for our canine companions in the summer months. Ugh. Why is it necessary? I wish I knew! So here we go!. Leaving your dog in a parked car on a lovely summer...

thetimes24-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Hamilton County, IN
Lifestyle
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
County
Hamilton County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Pet Owners#Your Dog#Rescue Dogs#Aspca#Home Care#Humane Society#Outdoor Concerts#July Celebration#Heatstroke#Distress#Wish#Toys#Air Temperature#Noises#Accessories#Pavement#License Plate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Hike To Indiana’s Pretty Little Strahl Lake Is Short And Sweet

If there’s one state park in Indiana that usually seems to stick out above the others as particularly beautiful and captivating, it’s Brown County State Park (okay, that, and probably Indiana Dunes, too). At Brown County State Park, there are dozens of awe-inspiring hiking and walking trails for you to explore. There are two lakes […] The post The Hike To Indiana’s Pretty Little Strahl Lake Is Short And Sweet appeared first on Only In Your State.
Carmel, INreadthereporter.com

Carmel Library partners with Humane Society for Summer Reading Program

Participants of all ages are invited to take part in the Carmel Clay Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program from June 1 through July 31. This year’s program theme is “Tails & Tales” and features a special partnership with the Humane Society for Hamilton County. As participants read books and...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Hamilton County, INFox 59

FUN FAMILY SUMMER ACTIVITIES

Hamilton County Parks and Rec offers several free programs for the whole family. Where is Sherman?:rusted silo southern BBQ and brew. Hoosier Heroes: Volunteer spends retirement giving back to Eagle Creek Park. Doctors' group urges cancellation of Olympics. Speedway fire officials close Dollar General store. Residential streets to get $25...
Indiana StateGreensburg Daily News

Destination Indiana: Indiana Peony Festival

Where: Noblesville (Hamilton County) Highlights: Celebrate our state flower at Indiana’s Inaugural Peony Festival! The festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the newly renovated historic downtown Noblesville’s Seminary Park. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include peony judging, a floral arranging bouquet-off, food trucks, scavenger hunt and much more.
Indiana Statethetimes24-7.com

Indiana Peony Festival comes to Noblesville

The inaugural Indiana Peony Festival will take place May 22 in the newly renovated Seminary Park in downtown Noblesville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature floral arranging, a bouquet-off, peony growers, food trucks, potted plants, a downtown Noblesville scavenger hunt and more.
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

Learn, work with horses in new Wrangler offering

K-Trails Equestrian Adventure reopens for the fifth season on Friday with a new three-day Wrangler program at Strawtown Koteewi Park in Noblesville. A family four-pack is $100 ($120 value) and a six-pack is $130 ($180 value), available through Friday. There are also a limited number of season memberships, available through Friday, for $200 that let you ride once a week for the season, expected to be May 14-Nov. 7, 2021). Members can book a reservation up to a week in advance and rides are based on availability. For more information, visit www.ktrails.com.
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Jeff Kozicki: A year as a Lion

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. A year ago, I did something that I would not have expected to do in the middle of a pandemic. I joined the Noblesville Lions Club. Joining was not something I had ever really thought about. I knew of the Lions, having seen them in parades and other events, but didn’t really know much about the organization or what they did.
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

County parking garage will be good for city, too

Grab some shovels, let’s take some photos. The average person hasn’t attended a ground breaking ceremony for a new construction project. But I’ve attended many in my days as a journalist. While one of the grandest groundbreakings was the nonprofit Humane Society for Hamilton County, which recently had its ribbon cutting and grand opening, the most recent groundbreaking that I attended was on Monday for the $11.5 million, five-story, 475-space Hamilton County Parking Garage, which though not as heavily attended as the Humane Society due to the COVID-19, the groundbreaking was quite a big deal for both our county and city and its dignitaries who attended. Such a big deal that the county rented a huge white tent, in case of rain, and set up tables and chairs and served coffee and pastries.
Hamilton County, INthetimes24-7.com

A busy May features a choir program and food pantries

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a weekly column from Hamilton Heights Superintendent Dr. Derek Arrowood. All Hamilton County school superintendents are invited to send The Times similar routine messages. To do so, please contact our publisher at ttimmons@thetimes24-7.com. May is always an incredibly busy month in our schools. As I looked...
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

Hamilton County Parks & Rec opens Children’s Pavilion at Coxhall Gardens

Hamilton County Parks and Recreation (HCPR) held a ceremony on Wednesday that officially opened the Clay Township Children’s Pavilion at Coxhall Gardens. The unique facility is comprised of twin shelters that are joined by a pergola-covered walkway and features a fireplace-styled outdoor grill. The structure, designed by Cripe, constructed by Myers Management, Inc. (MCMI) Construction and generously funded by Clay Township, will serve as a special gathering space for functions of all types.
Noblesville, INCurrent Publishing

Hazelrigg opens Pilates studio in downtown Noblesville

Meg Hazelrigg has found a new home for her Pilates instruction. Hazelrigg owns Core Concepts Fitness, which had its grand opening May 1 in the lower level at 840 Logan St. in downtown Noblesville. “I am so excited to be on the square of Noblesville and be a part of...
Fishers, INreadthereporter.com

Fishers Youth Assistance Program needs your time, monetary support

Fishers Youth Assistance Program (FYAP) is seeking monetary and volunteer support for its annual meals programs – Snack Attack and the 2021 Summer Meals program – that provide food and additional resources for hundreds of Hamilton Southeastern Schools children each year. Snack Attack distributes more than 2,900 snacks to 429...
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

Delivery Animals on the loose

Business and personal, scheduled, and on-demand delivery service of Central Indiana. Local business owner John Geiger answers the call for personalized, professional, on-demand, and scheduled delivery services throughout Hamilton County and Central Indiana. Delivery Animals LLC is a secure, safe, reliable, personalized on-demand and scheduled delivery service for businesses and...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Owner of The GOAT asking court to allow it to reopen

The owner of The GOAT is asking a Hamilton County judge to reverse an April 26 ruling by the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals that effectively shut down the tavern. Kevin Paul, owner of The GOAT, had petitioned the BZA for a use variance to allow the tavern to operate in a residentially-zoned area. Carmel’s Dept. of Community Services mistakenly allowed The GOAT to open in July 2020 without a variance. The site had previously been home to Bub’s Cafe, which received permission to operate only between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

NPA Flea Market, ballet, free movies, concerts, more

Come out and see what you can find on Saturday at the Noblesville Preservation Alliance Flea Market, in its second year at Preservation Hall, the former Logan Street Sanctuary, in Old Town Noblesville. The first flea market took place in September 2020 to replace the Historic Home Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring’s flea market also includes some homes on Logan and Clinton streets and will offer antiques, collectibles, household items, home salvage, doors and windows and lots more treasures inside and outside of the building.
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

Mother’s Day is always a special day to Betsy

I never take for granted being a mom. I feel that I am so lucky. I think how special it is being a mom every day of the year. I think how proud I am of my daughter. She is 14. I think about how wonderful it is to have my own mom with us. She is 89.
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

PLEASE HELP FIND CHRISTIAN GAGNON

Please help the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office locate Christian Gagnon. Christian who was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on April 30 in Noblesville. Christian, 16, is a white male, standing 5-foot-9, weighing 150 pounds, with brown curly hair (sides are short), and brown eyes. He was last wearing blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, and a fluorescent yellow shirt with “S & P Outdoor Living” on the front.