A single dose of the Moderna vaccine given as a booster has shown promising results against the variants of Covid-19 first discovered in Brazil and South Africa, the firm behind the jab has said.The UK is in the process of preparing for a round of third “booster” jabs across autumn for the over 50s, according to reports, with ministers hopeful such an effort could see the virus rates become manageable in a manner similar to influenza.Now a small human study conducted by Moderna - the firm behind one of the three jabs in circulation in the country - has suggested...