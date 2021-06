Competition from Biosimilars has Lowered Biologic Prices by Average of almost 56%, up to 150%. A new report from Xcenda demonstrates how biosimilars are significantly lowering the price of all biologics, or brand name reference biologics. The researchers examined the average sales price of the brand name reference biologics beginning two years before the first biosimilar competitor for each biologic entered the market. They then evaluated trended average sales price (ASP) amounts of the brand name reference biologics when the first biosimilar became available to determine how the introduction of biosimilar competition affects the ASPs for brand name reference biologic.