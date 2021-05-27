Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

John Krull column: Genius is as genius does

By John Krull
Kokomo Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe genius caucus of the Indiana House of Representatives got together the other day and cooked up another brilliant plan. Not satisfied with the work they already have done tossing the state into a constitutional crisis and forcing taxpayers to spend money on unnecessary litigation, 19 Republican House members decided to see if they could prolong the coronavirus pandemic, too. They sent Gov. Eric Holcomb — their fellow Republican and the man whose judgment, character and leadership they have been impugning for nearly two years — a letter urging him to prevent Indiana University from requiring students and employees to be vaccinated before they come to campus.

www.kokomotribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Geniuses#Earth Science#Republican House#Indiana University#Fda#Americans#Franklin College#Thestatehousefile Com#Love#Man#Lunacy#Gov Eric Holcomb#Skepticism#Gravity#Caucus#Plausibility#Crisis#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
LawWashington Times-Herald

John Krull: P.T. Barnum had it right

A federal judge ruled the other day that the National Rifle Association and its let-them-eat-cake chieftain Wayne LaPierre play fast and loose with both finances and the truth. What. A. Shock. Anyone who has dealt with the NRA or its militant minions know that the gun organization treats the truth...
MinoritiesWAMU

Black Entrepreneurship Booms During Pandemic

NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Andre Perry, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about a nationwide pandemic-era increase in Black-owned small businesses. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
U.S. Politicsknpr

The Afghanistan Papers By The Washington Post

For years U.S. military leaders would say the country had “turned a corner” in its long war in Afghanistan. That led Sen. Elizabeth Warren to say so many corners had been turned, that “it seems now we’re going in circles.”. Those rosy Pentagon assessments hid the dark truth about a...
Violent CrimesBrookings Institution

TechTank Podcast Episode 20: Did citizens’ use of technology deliver justice for George Floyd?

On the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by police officer Derek Chauvin, questions remain about the emerging role of technology in the criminal justice process. Bystanders like Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the death of Mr. Floyd on her smartphone, are now empowered to film police officers engaged in egregious and potentially unlawful acts. And footage from police body cameras can provide the public an opportunity to view violent incidents with their own eyes.
Utah Statekmyu.tv

Utah law blocks government, colleges, from requiring COVID-19 vaccine

(KUTV) — The list of colleges requiring vaccinations to attend classes in-person this fall is rapidly growing with numbers stretching into the hundreds nationwide. However, things will be different here in Utah. A new law in the state prevents state colleges, like the University of Utah and others, from using...
Indianapolis, INFrankfort Times

Indiana University giving students option on vaccine proof

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University is giving students and employees an option to avoid providing proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, changing a policy that had drawn protests from many state officials. IU announced Tuesday that students and employees would be able to attest to their vaccination without having to provide documentation...
MinoritiesWashington Post

Race in America: History Matters with Mary Elliott and Paul Gardullo

Register for the program here. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is one of the country’s deadliest episodes of racial violence. Historians believe as many as 300 Black people were killed and 10,000 were made homeless after a white mob descended on a thriving Black business district. On Tuesday, June 1 at 12:30pm ET, Washington Post race and economics reporter Tracy Jan speaks with Mary Elliott and Paul Gardullo from the National Museum of African American History and Culture about what happened and the enduring impact of the century-old massacre.
BusinessPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: WaPo vs. Amazon

Here’s an interesting one: The JEFF BEZOS-owned Washington Post takes Amazon to task over its lousy record on worker injuries at its notoriously pressure-cooker warehouses. “Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the United States, is also a leader in another category: how often its warehouse workers are injured. “New work-related...
Societynonprofitquarterly.org

Moral Leadership: A Conversation with Dr. Nicholas Harvey and Dr. Robert Franklin, Part II

Dr. Nicholas Harvey initiated a series at Edge Leadership entitled Policy for Liberation. The purpose of the event is to discuss hopes, fears, dreams, and aspirations for Black liberation in US policy. In this excerpt, Dr. Robert Franklin articulates his thinking on “moral leadership.” Dr. Franklin serves as the inaugural chair of the James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Emory University.
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Emails show Fauci pleading for 'truly surrealistic' public adoration to stop

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, appeared to shrug off some of his harshest critics — even those who threatened him — in a trove of emails obtained by The Washington Post. At one point last April, he told his friend, top Chinese health official George Gao, that "all is well despite some crazy people in the world" after Gao expressed concern that Fauci was "being attacked." The Post also notes that the "emails do not show him directly criticizing Trump," despite their (to put it mildly) conflicting opinions on how to approach the COVID-19 pandemic. At times, it seems, Fauci was actually more uncomfortable with the public adoration he was receiving.