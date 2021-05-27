Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Scottish boarding school gave good job reference to serious sexual predator teacher

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itZCB_0aDLGFVk00
Lady Smith (PA Media)

Scotland’s oldest boarding school has apologised for exposing children to danger after giving a good job reference to a serious sexual predator.

Loretto School in Musselburgh, East Lothian, provided a positive reference for French teacher Guy Ray-Hills in the late 1960s as well as publishing a “gushing memorial” article celebrating him in the school magazine, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard.

Ray-Hills was a serial sexual abuser of multiple boys in the 1950s and 1960s and “headmasters that chaired his tenure could only have been aware of what was going on”, inquiry counsel Andrew Brown QC said on Thursday.

Angela Grahame QC, for Loretto, apologised for its “serious failure” in giving him a reference in 1968, which “put other children in danger”.

She said: “Whispers may have been heard but were often overlooked, there was a lamentable lack of curiosity.

Those who have suffered life-long trauma cannot be ignored

“One boy reported the abuse to his mother but there is no evidence of an investigation or a police investigation.

“By failing to address the problems, the school did nothing to encourage further disclosures.

“There is no evidence support was provided for the children and no evidence of communication with parents.

“No references should have been provided and certainly not one that failed to mention serious child protection issues.

“This put other children in danger and was wrong.

“Loretto will never stop learning lessons. It continues to acknowledge the abuse and bullying that children suffered in school.

“Those who have suffered life-long trauma cannot be ignored.”

Scottish film director Don Boyd wrote a piece in the Observer in 2001 revealing he was a victim of Ray-Hills, and later compared his predatory ability to charm and manipulate to Hollywood mogul and sex criminal Harvey Weinstein.

Ray-Hills was charged with sexual offences in the early 2000s but the case was dropped due to his ill health and he died a short time later.

Ms Grahame said Loretto has “changed beyond all recognition” and is now a “wonderful place” where “children are listened to and treated with respect”.

Elsewhere, Lady Smith, chairing the inquiry, said she will delay publishing her findings relating to schools linked to the English Benedictine Congregation including Carlekemp in North Berwick and Fort Augustus Abbey in the Highlands.

She said: “After giving careful consideration to certain current circumstances, I have with considerable reluctance decided not to publish them at the moment, even though I am in a position to do so and am very keen to do so.

“I do want to stress that these circumstances have not been created by the inquiry.”

The inquiry has previously heard pupils at schools linked to the religious order were “robbed of their childhoods” due to physical and sexual abuse under “brutal regimes involving excessive punishment”.

Loretto School, founded in 1827 and set in 85 acres of leafy and spacious rural grounds six miles outside Edinburgh, currently charges boarding fees per term of between £7,750 and £11,900.

It counts broadcaster Andrew Marr and former chancellor Alistair Darling among its former pupils.

Separately, Morrison’s Academy, the former school of film star Ewan McGregor, apologised to former pupils who had been physically and emotionally abused between the 1950s and 1990s.

Its lawyer Duncan Hamilton said the school, in Crieff, Perthshire, is now “far removed from the school described in evidence”.

He added: “It has at its core a commitment to child safety. The school of 2021 is unrecognisable from the school of the 1950s.”

Meanwhile, inquiry lawyer Mr Brown QC said several more applicants have come forward with their experiences of abuse following press coverage of proceedings.

The inquiry is due to resume later this year after it moves to new premises in central Edinburgh.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alistair Darling
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#Child Abuse#Uk#Child Sexual Abuse#Child Sex Abuse#Criminal Sexual Abuse#Sexual Offences#Loretto School#French#Morrison S Academy#Pupils#Parents#Child Safety#Life Long Trauma#Schools#Police#Headmasters#Excessive Punishment#Curiosity#Multiple Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
ReligionPosted by
newschain

Grenfell tragedy a ‘story of careless decisions,’ says bishop

The devastating Grenfell Tower fire which claimed 72 lives is a story of “careless decisions” and “regulations ignored,” a bishop has said. The Rt Rev Dr Graham Tomlin, Bishop of Kensington, spoke at an online service to mark the anniversary of the fire at the 24-storey building. Monday marks four...
Sex CrimesBBC

Paedophile left sick teenager for dead on Edinburgh bus

A convicted paedophile has been found guilty of failing to get medical attention for a runaway teenager who later died in hospital. Derek McNeill abandoned 13-year-old Blake Ross on a bus as he became increasingly ill from type 1 diabetes. The 52-year-old had not told anyone Blake was in his...
WorldBBC

Scottish education minister says teacher grades will not be overruled

Scottish education minister says teacher grades will not be overruled. The new education secretary for Scotland, Shirley-Anne Somerville, has insisted that the awarding of grades this year will be made by teachers and will not be overruled. Last year's algorithm-based system, established after the pandemic, led to the cancellation of...
Mental Healthsmithfieldtimes.com

Not the job of teachers, police

I had planned to write about how we expect way too much of our teachers and police people. As I began to think about it, I saw a scene that has remained etched in my brain for nearly 40 years. In 1978, I moved to southeastern Virginia to take a...
Minoritiesdomigood.com

‘Chardonnay Antifa’: Community Rips School Board For Suspending Teacher Who Opposed Trans Pronoun Policy

Community members blasted the board of Loudon County Public Schools for suspending an elementary gym teacher who spoke out against its proposed transgender pronoun policy. Community members rallied around Byron Cross on Tuesday evening, ripping into the board and accusing it of retaliating against Cross for speaking out against the proposed school policy at a meeting in which the board had requested public comment on those policies. Cross had been reinstated into his teaching position earlier that day by order of a judge.
Violent Crimessamfordcrimson.com

Anger at decision to award CBE to head of Parole Board

Martin Jones, the chief executive of the Parole Board for England and Wales, is to receive a CBE despite controversies over black cab rapist John Worboys and the board’s decision to release double killer Colin Pitchfork. Pitchfork, who strangled two 15-year-old girls from Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986, was approved...
Violent Crimesledburyreporter.co.uk

Families of victims reveal pain after Parole Board chief is made CBE

Grieving relatives have expressed their pain and anger after the chief executive of the Parole Board was made a CBE for services to victims. The honour for Martin Jones, who has been in post since 2015, comes just days after an outcry over the Parole Board’s decision to release Colin Pitchfork, who raped and killed two schoolgirls in the 1980s.
UEFATelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon under pressure over nursery graduations

Nicola Sturgeon is under increasing pressure to allow parents to attend nursery "graduations" this week amid fury that they are banned while thousands of football fans can gather in Glasgow. The Tories and Labour demanded the First Minister reconsider her government's decision to stop parents attending the events, which usually...
HealthNursing Times

Scottish health board appoints new director of nursing

A new director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals has started in post at NHS Borders – one of the 14 health boards in Scotland. Sarah Horan has been promoted to the top role from her previous post of deputy director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals at the organisation.
Public HealthBBC

Watchdog says Humza Yousaf child Covid claim 'inaccurate'

Claims by Scotland's health secretary that 10 children had been hospitalised "because of Covid" were inaccurate, the UK's statistics watchdog has concluded. Humza Yousaf used the figure last week as he warned that leaving a level two area to go to a soft play in level one could lead to child hospitalisation.
U.K.nation.cymru

Commissioner speaks out on Welsh language prison letters refusal

The Welsh Language Commissioner has spoken out after a wrongly jailed postmaster said he wasn’t allowed to send letters written in Welsh from prison. According to a spokesperson for Aled Roberts, the experience of Noel Thomas, is a “reminder of the experiences of many other prisoners over the years”. He...
Politicsbbcgossip.com

Kent council refuses to accept more unaccompanied child migrants

Local authority has warned its services are at breaking point for second time in less than a year. Kent county council is refusing to accept any more unaccompanied child migrants, after warning its services were at breaking point for the second time in less than a year. Kent has been...