Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

East Flatbush School Trying to ‘Erase’ Child’s Bullying Death, Community Says

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than two weeks since Romy Vilsaint, a fifth-grader at PS 361 in East Flatbush, died after complaining of head injuries sustained from bullying. But since his May 7 death, Vilsaint’s family and other parents say, the school’s silence is an attempt to erase the tragedy. “It’s like...

www.bkreader.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Head Injuries#Community#Ps 361#Parents#Bk Reader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...