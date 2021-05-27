Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

By MH&L Staff
mhlnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.mhlnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.mhlnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Javascript#Sap#Tico#Descartes Kontainers#Jda Blue Yonder#Manugistics#Nextshift Robotics#Jasci Robotics#Toyota Industries Group#Oracle#Global Price Management#Nextshift Robotics#Toyota L F#I2 Technologies#Panasonic Group#Panasonic Corp#Online Attacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sports
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Toyota Motor Selects Nutanix Cloud Platform to Realize a New Way of Working

Nutanix Solution Enables Toyota Employees to Use 3D CAD Design Software Remotely. Nutanix, a leader in private cloud, hybrid, and multicloud computing, announced Toyota Motor Corp has adopted the Nutanix cloud platform to build a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environment that can run 3D CAD software, delivering a new way of working for its Engineering Design Group.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Financial World

Mountain View’s Google loosens search engine grip on Android devices in Europe

On Tuesday, Google LLC., the Alphabet Inc-owned world’s No 1 internet services provider, said that the search engine giant would allow its rivals to compete for free to become default search engines on Android devices in Europe starting from September this year, marking up the first mega-cap US tech conglomerate to bow down under fierce pressure from EU antitrust regulators.
EconomyWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? What is ransomware?

What is ransomware? I'm sure you've heard the phrase or word many times over the past few months. Last month, the Colonial Pipeline was hit by ransomware that disrupted fuel supplies for over a week. More recently, JBS, a meat processor, reported their networks had been taken over by hackers and held for ransom.
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

Multilayered Approach is Needed in Automotive Cybersecurity

Article By : Ahmed Majeed Khan, Siemens Digital Industries Software. Automotive software needs to incorporate automation, connectivity, electrification, and sharing (ACES) to ensure safety and security are addressed. A key challenge in the modern automobile is dealing with the increasing software. Today, there are more lines of code in the...
Marketsdenversun.com

Mobile Social Networks Market is Booming Worldwide | WhatsApp, Facebook, Google

Latest released the research study on Global Mobile Social Networks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Social Networks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Social Networks. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Facebook Inc. (United States), WhatsApp Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), YouTube LLC (United States), LINE Corporation (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (United States), LinkedIn Corporation (United States), Pinterest (United States), Reddit Inc. (United States) and Snap Inc. (United States).
Marketscoinquora.com

Blockchain Firm Uncovers Vulnerability in SafeMoon and 100 Other Projects

Blockchain firm Pera Finance recently uncovered a vulnerability in SafeMoon and more than 100 other projects. The projects that forked the Reflect Finance (RFI) gasless holder yield smart contract apparently also forked this critical bug. The bug can be exploited by the contract owner and cause the token holders to...
Electronicsthearea.org

AR and VR opens new doors for BMW Group

An article on CIO Review discusses how virtual and augmented reality are opening new doors in the BMW Group Production System. Fast and flexible planning of new workstations in production, thanks to VR and digitised 3D factory data. Learning success and supervision quality with AR technologies as high as in...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Google used reinforcement learning to design next-gen AI accelerator chips

In a preprint paper published a year ago, scientists at Google Research including Google AI lead Jeff Dean described an AI-based approach to chip design that could learn from past experience and improve over time, becoming better at generating architectures for unseen components. They claimed it completed designs in under six hours on average, which is significantly faster than the weeks it takes human experts in the loop.
Jobsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Vulnerability Management Engineer – IT-Online | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Role Purpose: As a Cyber Security Engineer within the Cyber Prevent team you will be tasked to ensure that the vulnerability management objectives are met, and that the vulnerability scanning platform is working efficiently as part of the overall vulnerability management process. Your responsibilities will include, but not limited to.
Economyncadvertiser.com

Semiconductor strategy must be reconfigured as a national project

- - - How can Japan's semiconductor industry, which once dominated the world, be revived? From the standpoint of economic security, the domestic production base must be rebuilt. The government has compiled a draft of a growth strategy action plan and has come up with a policy of focusing on...
Video GamesDark Reading

Kaspersky Discovers More Minecraft Malware

Kaspersky announced its discovery of several malicious apps disguised as Minecraft modpacks. Fraudsters used the apps to spread adware or steal social media credentials. Several of the apps were available on the Google Play store. Recognized as the world’s top-selling game of all time, Minecraft attracts the attention of enthusiastic...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Learn how to build decentralized apps with this $30 blockchain bundle

In recent months, cryptocurrency has made the news thanks to some major price swings. However, the technology that powers these coins has huge long-term potential. Blockchain allows the secure transfer of data between devices without a central database. Many forward-thinking businesses are currently working on decentralized apps that utilize the technology.
Businesstechgig.com

SaaS and Cloud to be major growth drivers for Trend Micro in India this year

Trend Micro launches the ‘Partner Ninja’ program, rewards & benefits for its channels, at Partner Day. Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, recently held its virtual regional partner conference, Partner Day 2021. The event addressed a gamut of issues ranging from new attack vectors, increasing. DevOps. velocity, complex compliance...
SoftwareTimes Union

Ferrari hires iPhone innovator as CEO to hasten tilt to tech

The man who helped the iPhone sense when it's been tilted sideways is taking over as CEO of Ferrari, highlighting the growing dominance of technology in the auto industry that's witnessing its most profound transformation in more than a century. The iconic Italian supercar maker announced Wednesday that it recruited...
Economyroboticstomorrow.com

Khronos Launches 3D Commerce Viewer Certification Program

Consistent display of virtual products across multiple platforms increases consumer confidence and reduces returns; Multiple viewers in the pipeline to be certified. Beaverton, OR - June 9, 2021 - Today, The Khronos® Group, an open consortium of industry-leading companies creating graphics and compute interoperability standards, announces the release of the 3D Commerce Viewer Certification Program. 3D viewers are software engines that enable users to display and interact with 3D models. Viewers are used by retailers, social media sites, and brands to create experiences on ecommerce storefronts, search engines, ad platforms, and in native applications. The Viewer Certification Program enables 3D viewers across the industry to demonstrate that they can accurately and consistently display 3D products, clearing the way for reliable 3D and AR-powered shopping across multiple platforms and devices. Amazon, Babylon.js, CGTrader, Emersya, Epic Games (Unreal Engine), Facebook (Spark AR), Google (
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

Grand Theft App: Digital Forensics of Vehicle Assistant Apps

Simon Ebbers (Münster University of Applied Sciences), Fabian Ising (Münster University of Applied Sciences), Christoph Saatjohann (Münster University of Applied Sciences), Sebastian Schinzel (Münster University of Applied Sciences) Due to the increasing connectivity of modern vehicles, collected data is no longer only stored in the vehicle itself but also transmitted...
Public Safetysecuritymagazine.com

Fujifilm confirms ransomware attack

FUJIFILM Corporation confirmed the company suffered a ransomware attack that disrupted its business operations. In the late evening of June 1, 2021, the company shut down all networks and servers to determine the extent and scale of the attack, and suspended all affected systems in coordination with their various global entities.
Softwarethefastmode.com

PAWR Launches New Lab for Open Source 5G SA Software Stack

The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Project Office last week launched OpenAirX-Labs (OAX) as part of the PAWR program. OAX is the North American home for development, testing, and integration of the OpenAirInterface (OAI) Software Alliance’s open source 5G standalone software stack. It is the newest resource in the PAWR program, a public-private partnership promoting wireless research through the development of multiple outdoor, large-scale wireless testbeds across the U.S. Founding industry partners for OAX include Facebook, Interdigital, NI, Qualcomm, Radisys, and Xilinx – all part of the larger PAWR Industry Consortium.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

What to expect from the Cloud Security Software Market and know the Market scenario 2027? – The Manomet Current | #cloudsecurity

The global cloud security software market was valued at US$ 7.57 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.55% over the forecast period. Industries are increasingly adopting hybrid IT Infrastructure which comprises of both on-premise as well as cloud applications. This is mainly due to its high agility, flexibility and reduced hardware requirements. Hybrid IT architecture results in frequent data exchange between cloud and on-premise servers, which in turn is creating high demand for security software tools to mitigate any risks of data breach.