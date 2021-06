It was the best of times it was the worst of times as far the injury front for the Chicago White Sox. The team announced on Wednesday that 2b Nick Madrigal is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair his torn right hamstring. While that news was not optimal for the Sox they did get a bit of good news on the injury front as it was announced that OF Eloy Jimenez has been cleared to return to baseball activities. Jimenez is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered in Spring Training. Jimenez will spend the next month in Arizona and will then be re-evaluated. If all goes well he then may be able to proceed to a rehab assignment with one of the Sox minor league affiliates.