‘Nada De Ti’ music video premieres from Shelly Lares, Monica Saldivar, Sonja De La Paz and Demmi Garcia

By Romeo
tejanonation.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe official music video for “Nada De Ti,” the collaboration from Tejano icon Shelly Lares featuring rising stars Monica Saldivar, Sonja De La Paz, and Demmi Garcia premiered on Wednesday (May 26). The visual for the song of unity showcases the four ladies interrogating a man, portrayed by singer Eric...

tejanonation.net
Shelly Lares
