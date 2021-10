To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARCHAEOLOGY AFICIONADOS, TODAY IS YOUR DAY. A diver in Israel recently came across a number of objects, including a sizable sword likely used by a knight in the Crusades, NPR reports. “It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era,” an official with the nation’s Antiquities Authority said. (He’s got that right!) Meanwhile, in the Bavarian area of Germany, a grave has been found with an ornate ivory comb that dates back some 1,500 years, Smithsonian Magazine reports. The grooming tool may have been used for hair and...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO