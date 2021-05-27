Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Never miss a key conversation

By Editorials
brnow.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this time of year, parents are wondering where the time went as their 18-year-olds don a cap and gown to walk across a stage. Graduation parties and other end-of-the-school-year events mark a significant milestone, but during all of it there’s a desire to make sure young people get more than a diploma. We all want to be sure they’ve accrued wisdom that matters and will carry them into the next stage of life. Often, that takes place with a face-to-face talk.

www.brnow.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#Parenting Teens#Miss A#Important Things#Cody Cowboy Church#Cody Nite Rodeo#Baptist Press#Conversation#Success#Scripture#Godly Wisdom#Faith#Time#Encounters#Turn#Hearing#Face#Editor#First Time Commitments#Carlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionMadison County Journal

Mass conversions to Christ

The first part of this chapter gives us the account of the church spreading to Samaria and of mass conversions to Christ occurring. The growth was through the evangelist Philip’s preaching first and then through the apostles Peter and John. The Lord now directs Philip to leave that happy scene...
Relationshipsforsythwoman.com

No Loss for Words: Conversation Starters

People often say that initiating a conversation – much less a friendship – can be hard work. Where do you start? For retirees launching a new chapter and those putting down roots in unfamiliar soil, the ability to initiate conversation matters because it is the pathway to new connections and new friendships. If you are a retired “senior citizen,” you might ask yourself, “How do I know if this is a potential friendship I’d like to pursue?” “What should I ask this person?” and, “Wait a minute, maybe that’s too personal.” Or maybe your mom is retired and you just want some tips on how to get a conversation going when her new friend comes by. You also wonder “Where do I start?”
RelationshipsMichigan Daily

Conversations from the kitchen table

The kitchen table in my childhood home was actually chosen by me at 13 years old. I dragged my mom to Delia’s, the Justice of my middle-school era, while they were having a store-closing sale. The table they displayed their merch on was a white distressed wood with matching benches, and I was convinced this was the perfect replacement my mother had been looking for in our kitchen.
Religionascensionpress.com

Five Pillars of Lifelong Conversion

Do you feel like you are getting comfortable in your faith? There is no plateau in the Christian life, for it is an ongoing pilgrimage of constant learning and conversion. Today, Dave “The Saint” VanVickle and I guide you through the five pillars of metanoia or lifelong conversion, to help you keep running towards Christ.
Religionkevq.uk

Meta Letter 13 – Unlucky For Some

Hey there! 👋 Welcome back to another issue of The Meta Letter. If you’re a first time subscriber, first of all, welcome. But if you’ve been around these parts for a while, you might be thinking I’ve gone mad by sending out this issue 2 weeks early. Well, I haven’t...
Religionlivinglutheran.org

Stewardship: A disciple’s path

Mention “stewardship” at church and you’re likely to see a lot of eyes rolling and hear some deep groans—just before people bolt for the door with one hand on their wallets and checkbooks. That’s because, in too many congregations, “stewardship” has become a cheesy euphemism for “We want your money.”
ReligionKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

COLUMN — Praise ye the Lord

And in that day thou shalt say, O Lord I will praise Thee; though Thou was angry with me, thine anger is turned away, and Thou comforted me. — Isaiah 12:1. Jesus is our salvation, our strength and our song, and we will trust Him and not be afraid because Jesus is our joy.
Religiontrentonian.ca

Rev. Larry Blaikie: Too often, we are like Jonah in speaking with God

Obedience is harder than it might look. We have been looking at the reluctant Prophet Jonah. It’s an amazing story of a runaway prophet who finds himself disobeying God and running in the other direction. Jonah eventually ends up spending three days and three nights in the belly of a fish, but in the end once Jonah realizes God’s grace upon his life, he agrees to go and preach to the people of Nineveh, the capital of the brutal Assyrian empire.
Religionpodpoint.com

Truth Tidits - Ep 163 - The Risen Son Of God

Today, in Romans 1, we conclude Paul's introductory statements to this treatise by focusing on how Jesus was declared to be God's Son through the Holy Spirit's power specifically in the Resturrection and what a powerful and proven miracle Jesus' Resurrection was and what it means to us. www.covenanttruthministries.com.
ReligionLewiston Morning Tribune

Are you sitting in the bleachers or on the field?

I just spent the last week attending the NAIA World Series here in town. Despite the Warriors losing, it was a very good Series. This morning, I spent some time in the word of God. I read Isaiah 6:8: “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying: ‘Whom shall I send, And who will go for Us?’ Then I said, ‘Here am I! Send me.’ ”
Religionchallies.com

A Brief, Daily, Trinitarian Prayer

I have, in the past, shared the prayer John Stott would use to begin his day. A number of years ago I excerpted just a small part of it and began to pray that on a regular or even daily basis. I thought I’d share it here in case you would find it valuable as well. It speaks to Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, and asks that each would bless in his own special way. Why not make use of it for a week or two and see if it blesses you as it has me…
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Why the division is more manifest

The Bible says, “And if a kingdom be divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house be divided against itself that house cannot stand.” (Mark 3:24-25) The Lord, God the Son, Christ Jesus said this and in Luke 12:49-23 he said also that he himself had come into the world “to send fire on the earth” and in verse 51 in chapter 12 he added, “Suppose ye that I am come to give peace on earth? I tell you, Nay; but rather division.” (Luke 12:49-53)
Religionlakegazette.net

Mandi's Weekly Challenge

Weekly Challenge: Each day this week, try not to beat yourself up about any poor choices of your past. Let those negative feelings stay in the past. Greet each day as a new beginning with the strength of Jesus to do better than yesterday. Let go of the dirt of...
givesendgo.com

A Fathers Prayer

Steven Mark Hargrave is my Son, he was a wonderful, bright, and always light hearted boy, then Man. He batteled saddness with the loss of his Mother and struggeled like most young men growing up. He would always bounce back, recover to a very positive place, then fall to the darkness. He would always tell me "I got this Pa". When I arrived in TN I Found a quiet place, while I Prayed for him, the word I received from our Father was "Forgive".... I tell you now, I could not remember a single thing in his 41 years that I would EVER need to forgive him for. I listened to Father anyway, I told My Son that I forgave him for Anything I may have forgotten about throughout his entire life. This Forgiving Prayer was spoken face to face with Steven, when I was finished his very tired eyes rose up to mine, he told me "Thank You Pa" , we said the Lords Prayer, word for word together. This was a day of Father Son Pride. This day, along with Knowing that he excepted Jesus Christ as his Savior relieved my soul and allowed me to be one of the proudest parents on the planet.
Oxford, MSOxford Eagle

Rosary beads lead to deeper faith, lessons learned

My hero mom, “Gert,” taught me many things, the most important perhaps was faith: to attend Mass on Sunday, daily if I could like her, and to pray the Rosary every day. On March 18, 2020, when our Bishop suspended Mass and locked our church because of the pandemic, my life was turned upside down. Attending Mass daily and on Sunday was my rock in an unstable frightening and different world, and although Fr. Joe streamed Mass live on Facebook, it wasn’t the same. Thankfully, I had the Rosary to anchor me.
Avon, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Matney: Overcoming our blind spots

One of the most important lessons for us to learn and practice when driving a car is to always look over our shoulder when changing lanes or merging into traffic because there are blind spots, or areas our periphery vision can’t see, and we run the risk of crashing into another person’s car. In today’s column, I want to help us spiritually look over our shoulders so we don’t crash in life.
Gainesville, FLgainesvillebizreport.com

E154: Finding Your Calling | Kamal and Jonnel Latham

Kamal & Jonnel Latham have lived around the world. Beijing, the Caribbean, and right here in Gainesville. Their home, and their jobs, changed with the seasons. Kamal has been a CEO, a diplomat, and an author. Jonnel has tried her hand at entrepreneurship, business consulting, and being a CEO herself.