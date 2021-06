Editor's note: This was an advance copy of the speech and has some changes when spoken at the ceremony. It’s an understatement to say that this last year has been interesting, but I, for one, have heard enough about COVID-19. I’ve heard enough about how it ruined our final years and has taken away important milestones in our high school careers. And I’ve certainly heard enough badly-timed pandemic and quarantine-themed jokes. However, the truth is, our junior and senior years have been tainted with COVID-19’s destruction, but I think it is seldom recognized what COVID-19 has given us. It has given us the gift, and showed us the importance, of uncertainty.