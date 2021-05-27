Using Carbon Additives to Improve Performance of AGM Batteries
Q&A with Fred Wehmeyer, VP of Engineering | US Battery. Tell us about yourself and your role with US Battery. I am the Senior Vice President of Engineering for US Battery Manufacturing Company, Inc. I have been in the rechargeable battery industry for 48 years and have experience in FLA, AGM, GEL, NiCd, NiMH, Lithium Ion and Lithium Polymer rechargeable batteries. I have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrochemistry and have done graduate work in Engineering Management and Six Sigma/Lean Engineering.www.altenergymag.com