Lax Lowdown: High scoring Hawks are soaring to new heights

Capela mustered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to the 76ers. Capela has three double-doubles in the series, but he has yet to score more than 14 points in a single game and has grabbed single-digit rebounds twice as well, as he's had all sorts of problems dealing with Joel Embiid on both ends of the court. It's hard to rely on the big man at this point even if he's shooting 54.9 percent from the field while averaging a double-double (10.2 points, 11.0 rebounds) during the series.