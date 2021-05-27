Radio Host Jackie 'O' Henderson Speaks up about Prince Harry and Reveals She Is No Longer a Meghan Markle Supporter

Thomas Markle says he and Prince Charles have one thing in common … they’ve both been ghosted by Meghan and Harry … but his harshest criticism was reserved for Oprah. T.M. appeared on Australia’s “60 Minutes” and claimed Oprah took advantaged of a “weakened” Prince Harry to build her own network. He said, “I have things to say. Oprah Winfrey, for one, I think is playing Harry and Meghan,” adding, “I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows and I think she’s taken advantage of a very weakened man and has got him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television.”