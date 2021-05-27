Radio Host Jackie 'O' Henderson Speaks up about Prince Harry and Reveals She Is No Longer a Meghan Markle Supporter
Australian radio host Jackie O' Henderson shared her thoughts on Prince Harry's recent Apple TV+ documentary and revealed that she no longer supports Meghan Markle. Prince Harry's recent Apple TV+ documentary with Oprah Winfrey has undoubtedly caused a stir in the media, with several notable personalities giving their opinions about his remarks about the royal family.news.amomama.com