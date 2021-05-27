Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presque Isle, ME

NMCC auto tech program to begin fall with improved equipment

By Contributed
thecounty.me
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Northern Maine Community College’s automotive technology program will begin the fall 2021 semester with a significant upgrade to their lab equipment. This spring, with funds from the trade department, the program purchased a premium Hunter Hawkeye auto lift with adjoining alignment system, similar to what graduates might encounter in the region’s largest dealerships and services centers. The model represents the benchmark for quality in the field.

thecounty.me
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Presque Isle, ME
Education
Local
Maine Cars
Local
Maine Education
City
Presque Isle, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Kaiser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Lab Equipment#Air Conditioning#Advanced Technology#Engine Technology#Information Technologies#Hunter Hawkeye#Codelink#Nmcc Graduates#Automotive Technology#Electronics#Innovative Technologies#Vehicles#Hybrid Propulsion#Alignment System#Built In Graphics#Skilled Mechanics#Fall#Semester#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Cars
Related
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Husson joins growing list of private colleges in Maine to require COVID vaccine

Husson University has announced that it will require students returning for the fall semester to get the COVID-19 vaccine, joining a growing list of private colleges across Maine. The mandate by the college comes amid widespread availability of COVID-19 shots, university president Robert A. Clark said Friday, along with recommendations...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Services, food, art: Maine entrepreneurs compete to be ‘Top Gun’

Pizza dough, dental services, vacation upgrades, bike fleets. Those are just some of the entrepreneurial ideas making the grade for the 2021 Top Gun Program. Eight entrepreneurs have been selected to compete as finalists in the statewide Top Gun Showcase on May 26 for a chance to win $25,000. The...
Monticello, MEPosted by
Monticello Updates

Get hired! Job openings in and around Monticello

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Monticello: 1. NP / Registered Nurse / Maine / Any / Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant Job; 2. Join our Team - remote work; 3. Exec/Admin / Oncology / Maine / Permanent / Oncology Leadership Opportunity in Maine With Top-Ran...; 4. Ultrasound Technician (Ultrsound) Travel Allied - $64.66/Hour $2328/Weekly; 5. General Dentist; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Reliable Home Time - Excellent Benefits; 9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Consistent Home Time - Earn Up to $1,176/Week; 10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year - Great Benefits;
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Maine’s UNE Marine Science Center Is Home to Another Incredibly Rare Lobster

The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, Maine has done it again. They are the proud keepers of another super-rare lobster. This lobster has its color split right down the middle. Amazing! Back in February UNE became home to a one-in-30 million rare yellow lobster which was named Banana. Finding a split-colored lobster is even rarer; one-in-50 million! Shouldn't Banana's new roommate be called Banana Split?
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Solar power is a boon for Maine farmers

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Toby Whitman is the owner of Whitman’s Hidden Meadow Farm in West Paris. Farmers have always used the sun to grow things. At our...
Maine StateWMTW

Maine professor creates environmentally friendly disinfectant

ORONO, Maine — The federal government has awarded nearly $375,000 to a University of Maine engineering professor who is working to increase production of an environmentally friendly disinfectant. The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the money to William DeSisto, a professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the university. The...
Maine StateWPFO

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Caribou, MEPosted by
Caribou Today

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Caribou

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Caribou: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,512 per week; 3. Bus Driver - Part-Time, Temporary; 4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,135 per week; 5. Out of Home Investigator; 6. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 7. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $1,500/Week; 9. Appliance delivery driver; 10. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Caribou);
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

St Nicholas Burrus finished college his own way

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine celebrated its graduates in a virtual ceremony on saturday, and for St Nicholas Burrus, it was particularly special. Burrus is hard of hearing, and has a terminal heart illness which led to him dying at the age of 18. With his recovery and multitude of treatments, he wasn’t able to commit to a full time college course. He was recovering from a heart transplant when he signed up for UMPI’s YourPace program, a college experience that allowed him to use his work experience to test out of certain required classes, and finished his bachelors in 7 months. He celebrated his graduation at home in California.
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

Local dentist clinic makes a donation to RSU 39

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - RSU 39 students starting next fall might be able to get a dental screening right at school thanks to a donation from a local dental clinic. Adriana Sanchez has the story. St. Apollonia Dental Clinic in Presque isle have donated a dental chair to RSU 39...
Presque Isle, MEthecounty.me

Customer Service Award

The Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce presented an Outstanding Customer Award to the staff of Theriault Equipment on the Caribou Road in Presque Isle. Customer Shawn Lahey nominated the company. “They did what we do in Aroostook County. They listened, they answered the need, and they did it for me,”...
Presque Isle, MEthecounty.me

Vaccine clinic moves from NMCC to Presque Isle and Caribou Walk-In Care

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital has adapted care and services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the needs of the community. Being able to adapt quickly to ever-changing rules, procedures, and needs has been the hallmark of the hospital’s response efforts. Another significant change is going...
Presque Isle, MEfiddleheadfocus.com

Presque Isle science teacher named Aroostook County Teacher of the Year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Presque Isle High School science teacher Andrew Kirby was recently named the Aroostook County Teacher of the Year by the Maine Department of Education. Kirby, who has been teaching science for grades 9-to-12, is also the girls varsity tennis coach. He is one of 16 teachers, representing each county, selected from 406 nominations from across the state for this annual distinction.