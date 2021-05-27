NMCC auto tech program to begin fall with improved equipment
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Northern Maine Community College’s automotive technology program will begin the fall 2021 semester with a significant upgrade to their lab equipment. This spring, with funds from the trade department, the program purchased a premium Hunter Hawkeye auto lift with adjoining alignment system, similar to what graduates might encounter in the region’s largest dealerships and services centers. The model represents the benchmark for quality in the field.thecounty.me