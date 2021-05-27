NMCC auto tech program to begin fall with improved equipment

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine celebrated its graduates in a virtual ceremony on saturday, and for St Nicholas Burrus, it was particularly special. Burrus is hard of hearing, and has a terminal heart illness which led to him dying at the age of 18. With his recovery and multitude of treatments, he wasn’t able to commit to a full time college course. He was recovering from a heart transplant when he signed up for UMPI’s YourPace program, a college experience that allowed him to use his work experience to test out of certain required classes, and finished his bachelors in 7 months. He celebrated his graduation at home in California.