Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arroyo Grande, CA

South County fundraiser for Kristin Smart scholarship this weekend

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1Av4_0aDLFeQ000

Strawberry Festival not happening Memorial Day Weekend

–The Village of Arroyo Grande will not be hosting the Strawberry Festival or Strawberry Celebration this month, but residents and visitors can still participate in something significant to commemorate Memorial Day weekend. Merchants in the Village are donating a portion of their sales this weekend to support the Kristin Smart scholarship.

Funded by the nonprofit organization Justice For Kristin, the Kristin Smart Scholarship is a way to celebrate and remember Kristin’s life, hopes, dreams, and ambitions—by financially helping other young women realize theirs. The scholarship grants are awarded annually to college-bound female students from San Luis Obispo and San Joaquin Counties. For a minimum of 10 years, the goal is to annually award $2,500 or greater scholarship grants to those selected by the awards committee.

Look for purple balloons throughout the Village of Arroyo Grande to identify participating businesses. For more information about the scholarships, visit kristinsmart.org/kristin-smart-scholarship.

“We encourage residents and visitors to shop in the Village to support the small businesses who are struggling to recover from the impacts of COVID,” said South County Chambers of Commerce President/CEO Jocelyn Brennan.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arroyo Grande, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Local
California Government
Arroyo Grande, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Memorial Day Weekend#Nonprofit Organization#Charity#Goal Celebration#The Awards Committee#Covid#Justice#Strawberry Festival#San Joaquin Counties#Purple Balloons#Merchants#Businesses#Women#Joaquin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Public invited to environmental impact report meeting for The Landing Paso Robles

Meeting will go over the proposed reuse of the Estrella Youth Correctional Facility property. –The public is encouraged to participate in the June 15 Paso Robles City Council teleconference-only scoping meeting for the Environmental Impact Report for the proposed reuse of the Estrella Youth Correctional Facility also known as the Paso Robles Boy’s School. Majestic Realty Co. recently entered into a contract with the State of California to purchase the former facility located at 4545 Airport Road in Paso Robles.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Community encouraged to apply for Downtown Parking Advisory Commission position

–The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointment to the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission. The Downtown Parking Advisory Commission serves at the pleasure of the Paso Robles City Council as a means to aid the city council in gathering public input on the operation, continued development, and management of the downtown parking program, by providing advice to the council and by making decisions in those areas delegated by the council.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Classic cars built before 1925 visit Paso Robles

Owners collect obscure models including Pierce, Mercer, and others. –A few dozen cars built before the year 1925 spent several days in the North County as part of a touring group who celebrate the old horseless carriages. The owners collect obscure models including Pierce, Mercer, and others. No Ford or Chevrolet vehicles are in the collection. Most of the drivers stayed at the Paso Robles Inn, which is why you may have seen the old cars and their trailers. A few stayed at Hotel Cheval, near the Deprise Brescia Art Gallery.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: Legal issues following a death

–Generally, the days following a family member’s death are spent with funeral arrangements, notifying friends and family, and handling the care of the decedent’s pets, dependents and home. But there will be certain legal matters that will need tending to as well. Immediate Legal Issues following death. A legal pronouncement...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Sensorio announces the return of live music

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio, is open to the public now through Sept. 30, 2021. –Sensorio, the immersive art destination in Paso Robles, California, welcomes back live music nightly on its main lawn. Local artists performing a myriad of musical genres will entertain visitors to Sensorio’s multi-acre walk-through art installation, which now encompasses Field of Light and the new exhibit, Light Towers. From folk to funk, rock, and blues, guests can enjoy acoustic music in the main lawn area, where food and drinks are also available, before or after touring the 16-acre exhibit. Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio, is open to the public now through Sept. 30, 2021 at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. Admission tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at sensoriopaso.com.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Featured artist at Sculpterra Winery for June and July is Janet Allenspach

–Janet Allenspach is the featured artist of the month for June and July at Sculpterra Winery in Paso Robles. Allenspach recently moved to the central coast area, where she says she is enjoying a reawakening of her passion for the arts and works in the past. She learned from a local artist in the Ventura area and is inspired by classic famous artists including Monet and Van Gogh.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 20 – June 6

Marie Rausch, 84, a Templeton resident, passed away on June 6. Jose Campos Valle, 75, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on June 2. Cheryl Carnevali, 63, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 20. Johnny Robert Church, 67, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 26. Michael...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: League of Women Voters thanks County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong

–The League of Women Voters wishes to thank County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong for his many years of service to the voters of San Luis Obispo County. We will miss him. He and his staff have done an exemplary job securing and processing our votes, particularly during the demanding 2020 elections. Last year’s elections were conducted in a safe, fair, and secure manner, resulting in a record turnout. It is unfortunate that uninformed, even abusive, comments and misinformation have taken center stage and put San Luis Obispo County in the national news in a negative way.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Independent Grape Growers of Paso Robles donate to local homeless shelters

Group donated over 80 meals to help support the clients of ECHO Homeless Shelters. –Recently the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area (IGGPRA) donated over 80 meals to help support the clients of ECHO Homeless Shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. The event was an offshoot of an IGGPRA member program. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, instead of having a regular membership mixer meeting, meals were pre-ordered by the association for all of its members to pick up. The meals were put together through Vivant Fine Cheese, with any meals that were not claimed by members going to feed clients of ECHO.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Two Paso Robles locals graduate CSU Stanislaus

Stanislaus State celebrates graduates during six on-campus ceremonies. –After having spent their final year at Stanislaus State in virtual and online spaces due to the pandemic, graduates from the Class of 2021 assembled on campus last week for the ultimate in-person event: Stanislaus State’s 61st Commencement. The university hosted six...