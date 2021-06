Take a deep breath. We have arrived at another Friday. Get your weekend started a bit sooner with our collected links and original content coming your way today. You may have seen the story from SI earlier in the week about Boise State, Colorado State, and SDSU possibly joining the AAC in the near future. Matt Brown wrote a counter-article to that articulating what myself and others were thinking: Yes this all makes sense but there is no proof these talks are happening, let alone that a move is imminent. For now, consider it fun offseason speculation. Here’s the key paragraph: