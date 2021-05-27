Cancel
On the prowl for clients, Absa looks to the US, China and Europe

Las Vegas Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Absa group is casting its net wider with plans to expand in the US, China, Europe and the Middle East. After the Covid-19 pandemic put some of its plans on pause, Absa is again forging ahead with the strategy to capture a large piece of commerce and investment flows to the African continent.

