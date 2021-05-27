Cancel
Ultracold circuits for quantum computing, graphene boosts sustainability, secrets of supercooled water

By Hamish Johnston
Physics World
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating a quantum computer that integrates a large number of components is a huge challenge for many reasons. One is that most quantum bits (qubits) used today must be chilled to near absolute zero and therefore isolated from the room-temperature electronic components used to control them. This makes it extremely difficult to have large numbers of qubits and controllers packed into a small space. But researchers in the Netherlands may have a solution, as the science writer and educator Karmela Padovic-Callaghan explains in this episode of the Physics World Weekly podcast.

