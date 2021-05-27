PC Gamer UK July issue: Darkest Dungeon 2

As much as I love light-hearted and heart-warming stories in The Legend of Zelda series, there is just something about the dark side of Hyrule that has always been intriguing to me. Whether we’re talking about creepy areas like the nightmare-fueled Shadow Temple in Ocarina of Time or The Mummy-esque Arbiter’s Grounds in Twilight Princess, or the surprisingly sinister Earth Temple in Wind Waker (that one really took me off guard because it was such a contrast to the colorful and whimsical adventure I had been on thus far), these dark areas really add to the depth of Hyrule’s history and bring up so many unanswered and deep questions about how perilous the world really is that Link and Zelda inhabit. And call me a sap, but when Zelda games have the ability to affect me emotionally, especially with fear, I always feel like I get a glimpse of what it means to be the holder of the Triforce of Courage.