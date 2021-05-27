Cancel
PC Gamer UK July issue: Darkest Dungeon 2

By PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother month, another brand new PC Gamer magazine. In this issue, our cover story delves deep into the gloriously grim Darkest Dungeon 2. We chat with the devious minds, Red Hook Games, about the new twists and turns awaiting players in this somber sequel. Our second feature is our review...

www.pcgamer.com
Video GamesDestructoid

Shooter-RPG The Ascent is coming to Xbox and PC in July

Neon Giant has set a date for its action-shooter RPG The Ascent. The fireworks will start on July 29, 2021 when The Ascent arrives on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Ascent takes place in a contained corporate metropolis, which quickly becomes a battlefield as multiple groups move in to seize power. Essentially, see bad guy, start blastin'. It's got a vibe of co-op alien shooter Helldivers, but with more RPG mechanics.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Ascent RPG game launches July 29th on PC and Xbox

Developer Neon Giant and publisher Curve Digital of this week started accepting preorders for the new Ascent RPG game which will be launching in a few months time and available to play from July 29th 2021 onwards. The Ascent is an upcoming cyberpunk themed action role-playing video game developed by the Swedish indie game studio. The twin stick shooter and features a destructive environment that reacts to the players actions such as bullet impacts, skill powers and explosions. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game built on the nreal Engine 4, offering both single player and multiplayer modes.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Minecraft Dungeons planning anniversary event

In celebration of Minecraft Dungeons’ anniversary, a new in-game event will be held. Players can participate in seasonal trials that will be handing out special rewards. One such reward includes an exclusive cape. The Minecraft Dungeons anniversary event will take place between May 26 and June 8. New DLC and...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

The Ascent PC, Xbox, & Game Pass Release Date Set for July

The Ascent, a gritty top-down cyberpunk shooter RPG, has received a PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S release date of July 29. Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant revealed the launch date today alongside a fiery trailer that highlights the game’s co-op gameplay and neon-lit world. Xbox Game Pass owners will also be able to play the game on the service come launch, adding yet another day-one title to Microsoft’s ever-expanding games service.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

2020 Was A Great Year For Dungeons and Dragons

In the midst of all the horrors that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a stellar year for Dungeons and Dragons. In a press release by Wizards of the Coast, they revealed many different ways the iconic tabletop RPG series has continued to grow and expand its audience. These included straightforward commercial and financial success. This has been the seventh consecutive year of growth for this brand with sales increasing 33% year-over-year globally. Furthermore, Dungeons and Dragons has over 50 million players to date, with the supplement for the game's Fifth Edition, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything being the most pre-ordered book ever in the series' history.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

WoW Factor: Are Heroic dungeons the original sin of World of Warcraft’s current issues?

The launch of The Burning Crusade‘s pre-patch in WoW Classic has me thinking about the features that expansion brought to World of Warcraft. I know, really it ought to wait until the expansion has properly released, but especially considering what a mess this particular pre-patch launch has already been, it’s kind of hard not to find yourself dwelling on it at least a little bit. That got me thinking about dungeon difficulties, and in turn that got me thinking about outlining the stuff that I’d really like to see done with this content…
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Darkest Dungeon 2 Introduces Tokens for Blocking, Status Effects and More

Big changes are afoot in Red Hook Games’ Darkest Dungeon 2. Early access starts in Q3 2021 as revealed in PC Gamer UK’s July issue with the game’s story shifting more towards a road trip to a mountain. Thanks to scans on Reddit, several details have been gleaned about the mechanics. Long story short, stats like Accuracy are out and Tokens are in. Tokens will now determine if a character is blocking (which reduces 50 percent damage from the next hit), afflicted with status effects like Bleed and Stun, and so on.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Should Breath of the Wild 2 Be the Darkest Zelda Yet?

As much as I love light-hearted and heart-warming stories in The Legend of Zelda series, there is just something about the dark side of Hyrule that has always been intriguing to me. Whether we’re talking about creepy areas like the nightmare-fueled Shadow Temple in Ocarina of Time or The Mummy-esque Arbiter’s Grounds in Twilight Princess, or the surprisingly sinister Earth Temple in Wind Waker (that one really took me off guard because it was such a contrast to the colorful and whimsical adventure I had been on thus far), these dark areas really add to the depth of Hyrule’s history and bring up so many unanswered and deep questions about how perilous the world really is that Link and Zelda inhabit. And call me a sap, but when Zelda games have the ability to affect me emotionally, especially with fear, I always feel like I get a glimpse of what it means to be the holder of the Triforce of Courage.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

First Issue of From Gamers Magazine Now Shipping

Video game magazines have been disappearing for years. As a result, a Kickstarter campaign launched earlier this year to create a brand new magazine. Titled the From Gamers Magazine, it touts itself as being everything people used to love about gaming magazines. There are reviews, previews and indie gaming spotlights. The inaugural issue has a snazzy Deathloop cover and accompanying feature. If you didn’t already pre-order a copy, then you can order directly via the From Gamers shop.
Video GamesGematsu

World for Two coming to PC on July 16

Publisher PQube and developer Room6 will release life creation game World for Two for PC via Steam on July 16, the companies announced. World for Two first launched for iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play in May 2019, followed by Switch in September 2020. Here is...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Almost Half of PlayStation Gamers Are Women

Console ownership among females has increased dramatically since the PS1 days, significantly expanding the audience of Sony’s gaming brand. As part of a presentation to investors, the Japanese giant noted that approximately 41 per cent of PlayStation 5 and PS4 owners are women. Compare this to just 18 per cent on PS1, and clearly the demographic for consoles is growing.
TV SeriesGamespot

The Walking Dead Will Be Available On UK Disney Plus From July

The Walking Dead is coming to Disney+ in the UK. All 10 seasons so far will hit the service on July 2, with Season 11 premiering on the service in the UK in August. The hugely popular zombie show will be available to stream on the Star hub, which contains more mature content that the main family-friendly Disney+ platform. Star is available in a number of countries outside the US.
Video Gamesava360.com

How I accidentally became a PC gamer – Reader’s Feature

A reader explains how the failure of the Wii U led to him turning to the PC as his format of choice and why he’ll now never go back. I was a lifelong console gamer for the most part, having played only the odd point ‘n’ click on the family PC back in the day. I started off with the Atari 2600, NES, Mega Drive, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, then lapsed for the better part of 10 years, skipping the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 entirely (something about the Western heavy focus of that era didn’t appeal to me), and in 2015 went back into gaming with… the Wii U.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE WALKING DEAD: First 10 Seasons Set To Hit Disney+ In The UK This July With Season 11 Following In August

Disney+ has announced that all 10 seasons of The Walking Dead will be made available on the "Star" section of the streaming service starting Friday, July 2. With the FOX network in the UK set to be shuttered on Sky, it's no great surprise that this is happening. It also marks another major addition to the UK version of Disney+ from the many properties Disney acquired during its merger with Fox.
HobbiesICV2

THE OP ANNOUNCES 'MONOPOLY: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS'

The Op announced Monopoly: Dungeons & Dragons, a new edition of Monopoly, which is on preorder for retail. Two Hasbro's strongest IPs, Monopoly and Dungeons & Dragons (see "WotC Segment 75% of Hasbro Profits in Q1"), have combined forces to make a single, highly-marketable game product. In this version of Monopoly, players move tokens sculpted as Halfling Rogue, Human Fighter, Human Wizard, Dwaven Cleric, Elven Ranger, and a Tiefling Bard around the board capturing monsters (properties). The hotels and houses are Expeditions and Bases in this version, and Chance cards and Community Chest cards are renamed Encounters and Treasures. Players collect custom D&D currency to become the richest adventurer and win the game!