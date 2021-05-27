First responders act fast after failed tornado sirens in Selden
Officials say first responders saved lives after sirens failed moments before a tornado struck the northwest Kansas town of Selden this week. A power outage caused the sirens to break down just before the tornado hit Monday evening. Sheridan County fire and sheriff’s responders drove through town and used a public address system and sirens to tell people to take shelter. The only reported injury was a minor injury to a firefighter, but the tornado did serious damage to the town of about 200 people.www.classiccountry1070.com