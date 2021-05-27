Cancel
Selden, KS

First responders act fast after failed tornado sirens in Selden

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say first responders saved lives after sirens failed moments before a tornado struck the northwest Kansas town of Selden this week. A power outage caused the sirens to break down just before the tornado hit Monday evening. Sheridan County fire and sheriff’s responders drove through town and used a public address system and sirens to tell people to take shelter. The only reported injury was a minor injury to a firefighter, but the tornado did serious damage to the town of about 200 people.

