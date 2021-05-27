Book World: Jennifer Weiner understands women. Her new novel, 'That Summer,' shows us why.

- - - Jennifer Weiner's latest novel, "That Summer," is a #MeToo story; but, in a broader sense, every one of the 15 novels Weiner has written could be described as "me, too" stories. Her heroines are almost always smart, self-deprecating underdogs who haven't been "seen" by the world. Some feel alienated from the normative roles of wife and mother. ("Me, too," think many of Weiner's readers.) Others feel bad about being "plus size" in a world where a woman, still, can never be too thin. ("Me, too.") Still others feel cosmically lonely, or invisible, or ashamed that they have to reach for a pill or another glass of wine to get through the day. ("Me, too," "Me, too," Me, too.")