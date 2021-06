Growing demand for e-Commerce services and logistics has boosted investments in the manufacturing of thermal transfer labels to be used in the packaging & logistics industry. Demand for paper thermal transfer labels is high and will continue to be so in future as well. APEJ accounts for a major contribution to the demand for thermal transfer labels. In this region, developing countries such as China and India have numerous key players and end-use industries as compared to other regions. This factor is set to assist the economies of density in APEJ.