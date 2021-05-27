Cancel
Camden — Gardener and columnist Lynette Walther will lead an outdoor presentation titled “Turn Your Garden Into a Food Factory” at Merryspring Nature Center Tuesday, June 1 at noon. The past year has seen an explosion in interest in gardening. New gardeners in particular are seeking information on getting started growing their own food. Concerns about food supplies, a desire to reduce costs and interest in organically grown vegetables and fruits has many new gardeners looking for advice and direction. Just in time for the growing season, local garden writer Walther will offer up advice on getting started, growing and harvesting foods that can be grown in almost any yard or even in containers.

