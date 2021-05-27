Cancel
The real reason Madonna traded London life for a £6m Lisbon palace

By Bridie Wilkins
Hello Magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna swapped her London life for sunny Lisbon back in 2017 to help her son David's football career, when he started to play at the Benfica youth academy in Portugal. The singer's 18th-century Moorish Revival mansion is 16,146-square-foot and includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse and a caretaker's cottage. It is reported that it set the star back a cool £6 million. She shares it with her children Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella, and since the pandemic began, Madonna has shared more photos from inside than ever before, and it really is fit for a Queen. Take a look around…

