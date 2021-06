Q: I’m having a hard time forgiving someone in my life; is there anything in the Bible that can help me?. A: The word forgiveness in the Bible is a financial term that refers to the cancellation of a debt. If you sin against someone else, the Bible says that you incur a debt to God, society and the victim of that sin. But forgiveness strikes out that obligation and releases all rights to be repaid for the wrong done. This does not mean we cannot feel hurt or upset by sin, it does mean that we can no longer seek payback or reparations.