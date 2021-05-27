Senate Finance Committee Advances Clean Energy for America Act

To the Editor: President Biden has made it clear that he wants the United States to transition to a more forward-thinking, climate-conscious future. His American Jobs Plan includes funding for clean energy projects that can reenergize and reinvent our power infrastructure, helping to protect the environment — and most importantly, create jobs. As the world begins to wane its dependence on fossil fuels, we will need to diversify our energy options. Clean energy derives power from more environmentally friendly sources than oil and gas, such as solar, wind, or hydropower. This puts us in a better position to reach low carbon goals and improves the accessibility of energy for years to come. We must invest in projects that can help achieve a low-carbon energy future and create infrastructure and jobs for the long term.