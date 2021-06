The playoffs in the CIF Southern, San Diego, Central and Central Coast Sections have concluded this past week and they have crowned their champions. Now, the Open Division teams from all but the Central Coast Section are moving on to the CIF Southern Regional Playoffs along with other teams that qualified for an expanded playoff format. Teams moving up in this week’s rankings — such as new No. 4 Harvard-Westlake and new No. 6 Cathedral Catholic — reflect the reality that they’re still playing games while other teams not in the SoCal regionals are finished.