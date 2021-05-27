Charlotte Valley stays perfect with win over Morris

Storm Lake knocked off Spencer 7-1 to stay unbeaten in Lakes Conference play. The first inning saw the Tigers stirke first as Hunter DeMey would record the first two outs of the inning. After that the Tigers got a two out hit from Devin Dirkx, and a walk by Cooper Griffin. The Tigers would push a run across on the Logan Huckfelt single. The Tornadoes would answer in a big way in the bottom half of the inning scoring 5 runs. The first two Tornadoes would be retired in order. After that Tornadoes would see three hits, 2 walks and 2 Spencer errors that would help them score five runs.