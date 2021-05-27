Charlotte Valley stays perfect with win over Morris
Charlotte Valley defeated Morris in an evenly-matched baseball game on Wednesday that was cut an inning short due to inclement weather. Playing on senior day, Charlotte Valley seniors Warren Quigley and Matt Vroman both had multiple hits at the plate. Vroman earned the win on the mound with Jamison Quigley finishing up in relief. Both Quigleys, Mike Camarata, and Dylan Waid all earned doubles while Nathan Amadon hit a triple. Asa Dugan hit a triple for Morris.www.northwestgeorgianews.com