Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Video: Volkswagen XL1 meets Honda Insight Mk1 and original Toyota Prius

AUTOCAR.co.uk
 14 days ago

They were the future, once. Back we decided that using no fuel at all was the way to go, these cars were designed to use as little of it as possible. First up, then, the Toyota Prius, the original petrol-electric hybrid vehicle for the masses. It looks conventional (ish) but housed what was, at the time, a truly unusual powerplant.

www.autocar.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Insight#New Cars#Toyota Prius#Electric Cars#Hybrid Cars#Volkswagen Cars#Autocar#Volkswagen Xl1#Aerodynamics#Fuel#100km#Today#Careful Driving#Compactness#Video#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Honda
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCNET

Toyota debuts the 2022 Prius Nightshade Edition

The Prius is the latest Toyota to get the Nightshade Edition treatment. The Nightshade Edition comes complete with black wheels and black badging. You also get black headlight accents and mirror caps. 4 of 16. Toyota. Inside you get black SofTex seating materials and a semigloss black center console. 5...
Carstorquenews.com

Toyota Prius Rear Brake Light LED Problem Solution

If you have a generation 2 Toyota Prius with a strange issue with the LED part of the brake light, I may have an easy fix for you. Gen 2 Toyota Prius introduced us to a new lighting world that has changed the way we light up our stop lamps.
CarsThe Auto Chanel

2021 Volkswagen Golf TSI 1.4T - Review by David Colman +VIDEO

It’s time to say goodbye to an old and faithful friend. 2021 marks the end of production for the base model VW Golf. Next year the company will only import the two top level versions of an all-new Golf which has been on sale for some time now in Europe. Those two versions, the GTI and the Golf R, will displace the more affordable, less powerful and less heavily optioned Golf TSI we recently drove. It is sometimes difficult to perceive the logic of VW model range choices. For example, current offerings of VW’s Tiguan and Atlas SUVs both seemed underpowered in recent test drives. Yet VW offers no alternative to the base model engines in those vehicles. On the other hand, the exceptionally fuel-efficient base model Golf TSI 1.4, which we found to be adequately powerful, will be dumped in favor of less fuel efficient, higher output models next year. At any rate, we really enjoyed our time behind the wheel of the least expensive ($24,990) and most frugal of all VW sedans currently offered in North America. For the record, the Golf TSI records a 32 MPG overall fuel economy number that ranks 7 out of 10 on the government’s Greenhouse Gas Rating Scale. That’s a number to be proud of, especially in view of VW’s complicity in the recent Diesel emission fraud scandal.
Buying Carstflcar.com

2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Is The Latest To Get The Blackout Treatment, If You Want To Be Super Stealthy

‘Loud’ this Toyota Prius Nightshade is not. It’s the eleventh model to get the blacked out look, but the 2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade is actually the first hybrid to join the family. A car that has carried the wholesome, humble hybrid theme from a weird quirk to a dominant force in the automaker’s lineup over the past two decades now wants to be all sinister. You may laugh, but an all-black, near-silent hybrid? Hey, it may not be a bad idea if you’re trying to be all stealthy…can’t really fathom why, but you do you.
CarsJalopnik

Toyota's Latest Weird Appearance Package Is A Fully Blacked-Out Prius

On Thursday Toyota announced that the Prius will soon be joining its Nightshade family of completely blacked-out vehicles. A limited run of 3,400 examples of the hybrid are set to hit dealers in the fall, according to Roadshow. The very idea of a fully black Prius may seem unusual, but...
EconomyBenzinga

Toyota, Honda Briefly Stop Malaysian Production Due To Lockdown: Reuters

Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) have temporarily suspended production at their Malaysian factories due to the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown from June 1 to June 14, Reuters reports. Toyota produced 51,000 vehicles in Malaysia in 2020. Toyota’s compact car manufacturing subsidiary Daihatsu...
Jerome, MICNET

Toyota turned a 2020 Prius into a rally car, and it rules

Normally, if I said I was driving a Prius at full clip around a section of Bundy Hill Offroad Park in Jerome, Michigan, people would think I'm either crazy or intentionally trying to break the thing. But not today -- instead, I'm strapped into a six-point racing harness in a 2020 Toyota Prius that's been reimagined as a proper rally car. And it's not just some thought exercise, either; this car has already participated in American Rally Association racing, albeit in an exhibition class, mostly because nobody really seems to know how to categorize the car just yet.
Vacaville, CAStamford Advocate

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville Promotes Plug-in Hybrid Toyota Prius Prime Model

Drivers in Vacaville can test drive the plug-in hybrid Toyota Prius at Ammaar’s Toyota Vacaville. Alternatively fueled vehicles are beginning to become more common on California roadways. While plug-in electric hybrid cars like the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime still have a reserve of gasoline, they depend more on electricity than regular hybrid cars. Since many drivers have not yet had the ability to drive a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle before, Ammaar’s Toyota of Vacaville is promoting their stock of Toyota Prius Prime models.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Honda Odyssey vs. 2021 Toyota Sienna: Familiar Foes, Clear Winner

When the new 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan debuted last year, it was a bit of a shock that the lineup was hybrid-only. But the move makes sense: In order to differentiate itself from the rest of the minivan pack, Toyota left the traditional powertrain behind while still offering a competitive price. The Sienna is also the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive with a hybrid setup. And although the nameplate has spent most of its life aligned closely with the Honda Odyssey and Chrysler's vans (currently the Pacifica), the hybrid-only move and bold styling set this generation farther apart.
Advocacytorquenews.com

Fixing It Forward: Family In Need Gets A Toyota Prius

Sometimes in life, we need help, and for this family that is certainly true. Here is how a Toyota Prius is changing the outlook on life for one family in need. Sometimes people get into challenging situations that seem impossible to break free from. When I heard what they have been going through I, felt the need to help.
Carsconceptcarz.com

1972 Volkswagen ESVW I

Few inventions have saved as many lives as the safety belt. It's easy to take its benefits for granted, but safety belt technology has come a long way in five decades — thanks in part to efforts like the Volkswagen ESVW I. In the late 1960s, as some 60,000 Americans...
Carstflcar.com

2021 Toyota Sienna vs. Chrysler Pacifica: One Of These Is The ULTIMATE AWD People Mover! (Video)

The differences in personality between the 2021 Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica AWD are stark. Comparing the 2021 Toyota Sienna against the Chrysler Pacifica on a drag strip would be a joyless affair — not that we haven’t tried that before with minivans — but the story actually gets downright entertaining when it comes to utility. That’s because their respective manufacturers approach the minivan question from remarkably different directions. Both vans are (mechanically) the most modern statements on what a family hauler can be, and they are all-season ready. I still maintain that minivans can be the most utilitarian vehicles out there, all-wheel drive makes them more so.
Carscarsforsale.com

New vs Used: Honda Insight

New or used, Honda’s hybrid Insight offers impressive efficiency. But which is the better overall value?. The original intent of the Honda Insight was to compete with Toyota’s Prius for those early adopter dollars in the hybrid car segment. The first two generations followed the Prius formula fairly closely with a practical hatchback design and impressive fuel economy but with the added twist of a lower sticker price. That bargain hybrid approach wasn’t proving profitable, and in 2014 the Insight was dropped from Honda’s lineup.
Carstflcar.com

Don’t Call It ‘Basic’: The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition Still Has Some Nifty Gadgets! (Video)

We get a look at what makes this 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition unique. Building on a beloved platform, the 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition adds value to a package that’s worth exploring. The Toyota 4Runner is a bit of a puzzling machine. This fifth generation (N280) platform has been around since 2009. Toyota sold over 135,000 4Runners in North America in 2020. Despite the pandemic slowdown, they were still very popular. Why is that?
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Can the BMW E46 M3 take on the Toyota GR Yaris?

The BMW E46 M3 is definitely one of the most beloved M cars ever made. Even today, some twenty years after it was launched, the E46 M3 looks great and is considered one of the best driving cars ever to come out of Munich. And don’t even get me started on the E46 M3 CSL. Therefore, it’s only natural to see it being compared to all sorts of cars, even though these comparisons might not always be apples-to-apples.
Carstflcar.com

Video: Check out the 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition!

The 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Special Edition AWD minivan has extra ground clearance, a tow hitch, and a 1,500-watt power outlet. By adding a little bit of creative spunk, the 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Special Edition AWD minivan moves closer into crossover territory. Painted with an exclusive Cement paint color, which is like one of the Toyota Tacoma’s color, the Woodland stands out. Toyota added roof rails (with cross bars) a tow hitch and darkened chrome bits to the Sienna. The main upgrades that we’re excited about are the overlanding-ish additions.
CarsSpeedhunters

Singer Style: Breathing New Life Into A Mk1 VW Scirocco

Xerox, Kleenex, Jacuzzi, Jet Ski, Zamboni. These are all brand names proven to be exceptional in their field, and as result they have become synonymous with any application of a similar product. Singer, is unquestionably one of the most acclimated outfits when it comes to the art of resto-modification. They...
Carsautoinfluence.com

How Mechanically Sound Is A Used Toyota Prius?

Electric vehicles and hybrids are under a lot of scrutiny when it comes to performance and longevity. A lot of people have a lot of questions about the reliability of hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the longevity of their components. While many hybrids and EVs are relatively new and do not yet have much of a track record, there is one model that has been around for two decades now – the Toyota Prius. You might have noticed that if you visit a used Toyota dealer, the Prius is easily one of the more popular vehicles alongside the Toyota Camry. But when taking into consideration the components, the design, and the functionality of Toyota’s hybrid technology, how reliable is a used Toyota Prius, and has the design stood the test of time?