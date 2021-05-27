Video: Volkswagen XL1 meets Honda Insight Mk1 and original Toyota Prius

It’s time to say goodbye to an old and faithful friend. 2021 marks the end of production for the base model VW Golf. Next year the company will only import the two top level versions of an all-new Golf which has been on sale for some time now in Europe. Those two versions, the GTI and the Golf R, will displace the more affordable, less powerful and less heavily optioned Golf TSI we recently drove. It is sometimes difficult to perceive the logic of VW model range choices. For example, current offerings of VW’s Tiguan and Atlas SUVs both seemed underpowered in recent test drives. Yet VW offers no alternative to the base model engines in those vehicles. On the other hand, the exceptionally fuel-efficient base model Golf TSI 1.4, which we found to be adequately powerful, will be dumped in favor of less fuel efficient, higher output models next year. At any rate, we really enjoyed our time behind the wheel of the least expensive ($24,990) and most frugal of all VW sedans currently offered in North America. For the record, the Golf TSI records a 32 MPG overall fuel economy number that ranks 7 out of 10 on the government’s Greenhouse Gas Rating Scale. That’s a number to be proud of, especially in view of VW’s complicity in the recent Diesel emission fraud scandal.