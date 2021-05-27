Cancel
What's on Netflix This Week: Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, Bo Burnham's New Stand-up Comedy Special

By Allison Picurro
TVGuide.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big Netflix moment of the week is definitely the return of Lucifer, which comes back with Season 5 Part 2 on Friday, May 28. Season 5 was supposed to be the final season, but the show is now set to live to see another day. Bo Burnham's also returning...

Related
TV & VideosFast Company

Bo Burnham turned his endless quarantine nightmare into a brilliant Netflix special

“If you can live your life without an audience, you should do it,” Bo Burnham said in his 2016 Netflix special, Make Happy. At the time, the comedian was at a crossroads. Burnham was the unlikely YouTube pioneer who went from taping juvenile, casually offensive songs and jokes in his bedroom to playing packed arenas around the world. He was also increasingly disillusioned by the concept—and cost—of fame, and plagued by panic attacks. If all of that weren’t apparent enough from the material in Make Happy, it should be from what followed: a pivot into filmmaking, with 2018’s critically adored Eighth Grade, and an active focus on pursuing mental health. Coming into 2020 with a hefty role in Promising Young Woman on deck, and a feeling that he was ready to perform live again after a self-imposed five-year hiatus, the world was arguably his oyster. So it must have been quite a shock when the world contracted to the size of an oyster for everyone, and Burnham found himself once again in his bedroom, taping jokes and songs for an audience he has mixed feelings about.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Lucifer EP Tease What’s To Come In Season 6

The second half of Lucifer season 5 finally debuted on Netflix over the weekend, and it’s fair to say that the season finale totally rewrote the rules of the show going into the DC supernatural series’ last ever run. Fans have a lot of questions about where the show is headed next after that explosive ending to season 5, then, and showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have now teased a little about where we can expect season 6 to go when it eventually gets here.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's New Unorthodox Comedy Special Is Getting Rave Reviews

On Sunday, Netflix released Bo Burnham: Inside, a new comedy special that takes a hard look at self-isolation throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The special was written, filmed and edited entirely by Burnham while in quarantine at his home over the course of more than a year. By the end of its 87-minute run time, many fans were left wondering if the label "comedy" could really apply to it.
TV & VideosFanBolt.Com

What’s New on Netflix for June 2021?

Curious as to what is new on Netflix for June? There are a lot of changes in store – and we have them all listed below!. (And be sure to check out Netflix’s video update for the month at the bottom of this post!) Available June 1st. Super Monsters: Once...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Bo Burnham fans call Inside a ‘deranged masterpiece’ as it lands on Netflix

Comedian Bo Burnham has released his new special, Inside, on Netflix, to the delight of fans. The show runs for around an hour and a half and was written, directed, filmed and produced by Burnham himself at home in LA during the pandemic. On social media, viewers are praising him for tapping into the struggles people have dealt with over the past year, including feelings of isolation, depression, boredom and despair. While these sound like odd themes for a comedy special, the reactions from fans suggest that Burnham has succeeded in entertaining as well as moving his audience. “I cried...
Behind Viral VideosPremiumBeat.com

How Bo Burnham Shot His Netflix Special “Inside” with a Lumix S1H

A look into how Bo Burnham was able to shoot, light, and edit his latest Netflix special with only his wits and a Lumix S1H. Like many of us who have been stuck inside for far too long, the idea of watching a comedy special filmed entirely inside a small studio apartment seemed a bit arduous. But, this isn’t just any Netflix comedy special. It’s the latest one by Bo Burnham, a true pioneer of internet humor and a creative-savant when it comes to finding new and interesting ways to present digital content.
TV & VideosPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Bo Burnham’s Special Makes Me Fear the Internet & Turning 30

As I watch comedian and my unofficial therapist Bo Burnham on Netflix, I question everything about my life. Burnam has given the world a hilariously dark comedy special you can stream on Netflix from the comfort of your couch. This man locked himself in a room for over a yeat to create this content and you should watch it.
TV & VideosWashington Post

Bo Burnham’s new Netflix special actually captures the quiet chaos of quarantine

If art acts as a reflection of how someone experiences the world, what happens when an artist is no longer out there, taking it all in? As life in the pandemic increasingly moved to the Internet, how did the art produced evolve to reflect the shift? Such questions have floated around creative spaces over the past year, whether in casual conversations or published treatises.
TV & VideosCollider

Bo Burnham Wastes Time in "FaceTime With My Mom" Clip from His Netflix Special 'Inside'

Actor, comedian, and director Bo Burnham is a man of many talents. He can go from creating introspective and incisive comedy specials that challenge the form to directing a moving portrait of growing up only to then star in an Oscar-winning film. His most recent Netflix special, Inside, is perhaps his most courageous and experimental. Set almost entirely inside a single room, Burnham offers existential observations about his own struggles with mental illness and examines the state of the hellscape that is our world while talking with a sock puppet. It is brilliant, strange, and above all else authentic.
CelebritiesEW.com

Did Bo Burnham: Inside wreck you? Let's talk about it

For most of us, "getting through the day" was the top (slash only) thing on our to-do lists. And for comedian-composer-actor-director-writer-general prodigy Bo Burnham, there was only one way to get through those long days and even longer nights. "Content" can be a dehumanizingly generic word for any creative effort,...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Viewers are saying the same thing about Bo Burnham's Inside

After landing on Netflix earlier this week, Bo Burnham's Inside is all anyone is talking about right now! The one-off special sees the songwriter comedian return for his first comedy show since 2016, where he details the highs and lows of lockdown by filming alone in an empty apartment. Taking...