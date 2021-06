Dronecloud, the drone Flight Management Software provider, has selected Frequentis to join a consortium that will collaborate on the development of open standard integrations to help unlock Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Drone flights in the UK. Frequentis will support Dronecloud and the consortium with its vast and extensive experience in deploying its unmanned traffic management (UTM) solution – MosaiX UTM. This solution provides the air traffic control (ATC) front-end application and the Common Information Service (CIS) cloud platform during project execution.