Monthly Archives: May, 2021

By KentNews
kentnews.online
 12 days ago

The unelected and former chief adviser to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings has made a series of explosive claims about mistakes made by the... Dartford FC Women's team pulled off one of the their best results on Tuesday night as they won the Womens Kent County Cup Final. On... South...

www.kentnews.online
Gloucester: Affordable housing fears over RAF Quedgeley plan

Concerns have been raised that a proposed development on a former RAF airfield includes too few affordable homes. Gloucester City councillors will debate plans to build 150 homes on the RAF Quedgeley site in Gloucestershire. Planning officers say the site will supply housing but the needs of people who cannot...
TrafficBBC

Swindon Railway Village: Town safety boosted by government funding win

Efforts are being made to improve safety for pedestrians thanks to a £432,000 grant. The award from the Safer Streets Fund has been secured by Swindon Borough Council and Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). The Sheppard Street underpass in Swindon Railway Village and Rodbourne will be improved with better...
Politicsinsidetime.org

Dartmoor Prison closure may be shelved

Plans to close Dartmoor Prison in 2023 may be shelved as the Government struggles to provide enough places for an expected rise in prisoner numbers. The Prison Service announced in 2013 that the jail was scheduled to close, and gave 10 years’ notice to the Duchy of Cornwall, which owns the Devon site. However, officials are now in talks about possibly extending Dartmoor’s life, with a decision expected to be announced this summer.
Politicsbatleynews.co.uk

Eric given town centres role on Kirklees Council's cabinet

Dewsbury East Labour councillor Eric Firth has been given the town centres and sustainable transport portfolio on the 10-strong cabinet. Coun Firth has been a strong voice promoting the Dewsbury Blueprint regeneration scheme which is currently underway. But his new role will cover the district’s smaller town centres too –...
Politicscumbriacrack.com

Carlisle’s St Cuthbert’s Village development gets £745,000 boost

An ambitious plan to create unique housing and economic development scheme for Carlisle has received a £745,000 funding boost from the Government. Recently the funding for St Cuthbert’s Garden Village will support the delivery of new garden communities in the south of the city. Councillor Paul Nedved, portfolio holder for...
Trafficgreenworld.org.uk

Newham communities say: Stop the tunnel

Six hundred people marched through Canning Town on Saturday 5 June, calling for the Silvertown Tunnel project to be cancelled. We followed the Extinction Rebellion samba band over the Canning Town flyover, chanting: “Hey Mayor, we want clean air” and “Stop the tunnel now”. There were banners from trade union and community groups, and Labour and Green party branches, and three more drummers bringing up the rear.
Fraud Crimeseppingforestguardian.co.uk

East London driving test fraudster jailed

A fraudster who tried to take a driving test for someone else at Harlow test centre has been jailed. Crook Izmir Senaj, 28, disguised himself with bandages and used a string of excuses for his injuries as he turned up to DVSA centres to impersonate customers whose tests he had agreed to take in their place.
Worldeppingforestguardian.co.uk

London’s e-scooter trial will be as safe as possible, firm says

Rental electric scooters in London are “as safe as possible”, according to one of the firms involved in a trial which launches on Monday. The contraptions are “very stable” and have “the best possible safety features” such as dual brakes and a reduced top speed, Alan Clarke, director of policy at Lime, told the PA news agency.
antiquestradegazette.com

Ex-cinema centre in Kent could continue

New owners had submitted plans to Canterbury City Council to create a multi-use space for the building, keeping the centre but hosting evening performances in the cinema’s original auditorium. More on this story in a future issue.
Worldmotoringresearch.com

London launches e-scooter trial – but they are BARRED from Royal Parks

Royal Parks has criticised the launch of London’s e-scooter trial, warning scooters could ‘discourage visitors and undermine the ambiance of green spaces’. From today, it is possible to rent an e-scooter in the capital. The scheme is organised by Transport for London, London Councils and a number of boroughs. The...
Trafficukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Funding approved for Lyminster north bypass

West Sussex County Council has secured government funding to support construction of a £21.6m bypass.The Department for Transport has approved the release of £11.8m for construction of the northern section of the Lyminster bypass.The other £9.8m will come from West Sussex County Council, Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and private developer contributions.The A284 Lyminster Road is an important north-south link road from the A27 at Crossbush, providing access to Littlehampton and to a lesser extent Bognor Regis. Journey times and accessibility are affected by the Wick level crossing, which causes delays to traffic in both directions and can impact on the junction with the A259.The bypass is proposed to improve safety and accessibility as well as contributing to regeneration in the Littlehampton and Bognor Regis areas.The planned scheme will link up with the southern section of the bypass, which Breheny Civil Engineering is currently building, to complete a new 1.1-mile single carriageway running to the east of Lyminster and Wick villages.The road will link a new junction on the A259 in Littlehampton to the A284 just south of the A27 at Crossbush, easing congestion in and out of Littlehampton. It will also support plans for 1,260 new homes being built in the area.The county council anticipates that construction will start in early 2022, subject to completion of the necessary land acquisition.
Politicselystandard.co.uk

Release farmgate report ASAP urges Tory councillor

Tory county councillors have done a U turn to call for immediate publication of the farmgate report into the farm tenancy awarded to former councillor Roger Hickford. Cllr Chris Boden, the Conservative nominee on the county council audit committee, believes publication is vital. He said his group leader – and...
Cell Phonescities-today.com

Belfast residents earn ‘civic dollars’ for a walk in the park

Belfast City Council is piloting an app that rewards residents for spending time in green spaces. They can also earn the “community currency” for reporting vandalism and other issues. Civic Dollars can be exchanged for rewards such as a free gym session, public transport travel pass or tickets to visitor...
Trafficbuckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes roadworks in the week ahead

More traffic is returning to the roads of Milton Keynes as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to ease and more businesses reopen. However, work to maintain the streets of MK continues. Milton Keynes Council is carrying out roadworks on a number of roads throughout the Borough of Milton Keynes over...
Trafficbuckinghamshirelive.com

HS2 - A413 closure row with Bucks Council led to 'confusion and mistrust'

A row between HS2 and Buckinghamshire Council about the closure of a major road in the county for two weekends led to 'confusion and mistrust' - a new report has claimed. HS2 announced plans to shut the A413 in both directions near Little Missenden for two weekends in April as work on the high speed railway through Bucks continues.
Politicsbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Council: Grant bids have potential to ‘transform’ Oswestry

Oswestry could be “transformed” by government funding being sought for major development projects, Shropshire Council has said. The council’s cabinet has given the green light for three bids to be made into the first round of the government’s £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund, for schemes in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Craven Arms.
Retaileastlothiancourier.com

Drem Timber and Fencing's sign branded ‘clutter’ by council planners

A TIMBER firm is fighting to keep roadside signs which have directed customers to its doors for more than a decade after they were branded “clutter” by planners. Drem Timber and Fencing was ordered to take down the signs by East Lothian Council in March after a retrospective planning application was turned down.
Economykentlive.news

Canterbury market traders fearing for livelihoods over city centre revamp proposals

Canterbury market traders are fearing for their livelihoods as the council decides whether they can remain in the city following proposed renovations. Stall-holders on St. George’s Street in the city centre are facing uncertainty about the future of their trade after the council announced plans to revamp the area with new paving, seating, street lighting and trees.
Politicsworcesterobserver.co.uk

City revamp plans handed £19.6million Government boost

AMBITIOUS proposals to breathe new life into several areas of Worcester have been handed a major boost with nearly £20million of Government cash. The Faithful City is one of 26 places in England to get a share of the £610million Stronger Towns Fund which will allow work on the city’s Town Investment Plan to get underway.