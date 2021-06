Well, here we are. The brown trout are disappearing from Montana’s fabled streams and rivers and all of Montana’s coldwater fisheries may soon follow. Unfortunately, it takes a crisis before our politicians and agencies decide to do what’s necessary instead of what’s politically expedient. So now our streams will be shut down, fish will die, national news will once again wonder “what’s gone wrong in Montana?” Our citizens will lament the loss of these natural assets for which we call Montana home—and if our politicians had a shred of foresight or knowledge, this drought and trout tragedy would have been avoidable.