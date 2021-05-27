Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

San Diego teens develop app to lighten load on nurses

By Virginia Cha
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYfPs_0aDLDbhP00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Nurses have been stretched to the limit caring for countless patients during the pandemic, and that's where three San Diego high school students come in.

The students created a way to help nurses help each other. Vedant Nahar, a sophomore at Scripps Ranch High School, Ankit Macherla, a senior there and Lucas Walsh, a junior at Classical Academy developed Med-Alert, an app that can lighten the load on nurses.

“They're kind of overworked because they have so many things to do so many patients to take care of that sometimes they have two things to do at once,” said Vedant.

They entered their Med-Alert pitch in the prestigious Blue Ocean High School Entrepreneurship Competition and took first place in the health care category. Their app can manage and organize a nurse's schedule. Nurses who may have a free moment can see who among them needs help.

“Everybody is able to delegate stuff so everybody has something to do and no one nurse is being overworked or is being super stressed out,” said Vedant.

The app took shape during a local young entrepreneurs program. The idea for it was inspired by tragedy.

“I had a really good family friend,” said Lucas in the video. He said an accidental medical mistake led to an overdose and that, unfortunately, the elderly friend passed away.

“That's where we saw that task management is really lacking and that task management problems can be fixed,” said Vedant.

What started as a student learning project became something more out of necessity, born out of the fact the pandemic had created so much more work for nurses.

Vedant said, “We thought, 'Hey, nurses are being affected. Why don't we start pursuing this as a real business and get super serious about it?'"

Vedant said they've done hundreds of Zoom interviews and surveys with nurses to find out what they need.

“As I've learned in my own life, if you're more organized then you have more time and more time means you can do other things as well," he said.

What's more, Vedant said the app can help nurses communicate which is something that has been challenging because of pandemic social distancing.

“I don't have to necessarily communicate with that person. I can just go on the app and say I'll pick up that task and they'll get a notification saying this nurse has picked up that task," Vedant said.

Vedant is also quick to give credit where credit is due, acknowledging at the tender age of 15, that sometimes kids don't know what they're interested in until parents point them in the right direction.

“If they hadn't pushed me to actually join the program, none of this would have happened.”

When asked what it means to have developed something that could potentially save lives, Vedant said, “I think we're very grateful to have this opportunity to be able to do something like this.”

He also says they couldn't have done this without guidance from their advisor Rohan Chhabra.

The Med-Alert app is still in the testing phase, but Vedant says the team is aiming for it to hit the market in about two months.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Medical Students#Teenagers#Medical Care#Social Care#High School Students#Scripps Ranch High School#Classical Academy#Med Alert#Nurses#Load#Teens#Kids#Countless Patients#Parents#Guidance#Zoom Interviews#Surveys#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesGovernment Technology

San Diego DA Builds App to Promote Police Cultural Awareness

(TNS) — The need: Help police better understand cultural norms to communicate better with several of San Diego's diverse communities. One approach: Technology. There's now an app for that. The San Diego County District Attorney's Office on Thursday unveiled a phone application dubbed the " Cultural Awareness Project," which gives...
San Diego, CAusasciencefestival.org

About X-STEM San Diego

X-STEM is an Extreme STEM symposium for middle through high school students featuring interactive presentations by an exclusive group of visionaries who aim to empower and inspire kids about careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. These STEM role models and industry leaders are sure to ignite your students’ curiosity through storytelling and live demonstrations.
San Diego, CApacificcollege.edu

San Diego Commencement 2021

Graduation day is a moment to remember everyone who has supported you throughout your journey to bring you another step closer to all that you have chosen to be.Graduation day is not an ending, but the first steps into your new life as a Pacific College alumni. We’re behind you all the way as you put your new hard-earned degree to work.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego teens start podcast, Letters From a 2020 Senior

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Arielle Powell, who graduated from University City High, and Kelsey Lyons were scheduled to graduate from high school in 2020 and go away to college, but they found themselves home and stripped of every high school senior milestone including prom; grad night; senior awards day; commitment day; high school sports; and spent their freshman year of college at home distance learning.
San Diego, CASan Diego weekly Reader

San Diego Reader Fun issue

Breakdancing will be an official sport at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and local b-girls and b-boys have been practicing breakdance maneuvers in hopes of repping Team USA. Throughout the county, breakers are “spontaneously” linking up via “social media,” according to b-girl Melissa Adao, and more formally at the Apex School of Movement and Culture Shock Training Academy.
San Diego, CASan Diego Channel

San Diego businesses face headwinds days before reopening

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The state's full reopening is three days away, but San Diego business owners say they are still facing headwinds that lifting capacity restrictions won't solve. For owner Johan Engman, it was a bittersweet sight, because there were empty tables in the restaurant. “As of right now...
San Diego, CAspotthelesson.com

San Diego car crash news

Martha Bertha Villalobos Romo was always cautious about someone running a red light – Says daughter adied ifter mother dies in wrong-way racing crash on L-Steet, San Diego, Cal. Martha Bertha Villalobos Romo of San Diego has been identified as the 57-year-old grandmother who died in the fatal wrong-way street...
Nashville, TNKTVZ

COVID long-hauler comes to Nashville for treatment

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman from Alaska is in Nashville to get treatment after she said she contracted COVID-19 three times. The woman, whom News 4 is only identifying as TJ, said the virus had impacted her life almost every way. “I’ve had COVID three times unbelievably because for...