Mule and goat — roommates near Outer Banks — split up after one ‘terrorized’ the other
Raymond the mule and Sonny the goat have gone their separate ways. The two had been pasture mates on a farm near North Carolina’s Outer Banks after the Corolla Wild Horse Fund thought they would get along. Sonny was “terrorizing” the horses he was living with and needed a new home, and Raymond — a stubborn, “tough” mule who once ran with wild horses on the Outer Banks — seemed like a good fit.www.newsobserver.com