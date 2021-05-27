Cancel
Gary Numan – Intruder

By Ross Horton
Cover picture for the articleAlthough he released dodgy albums in 1983, 1985, 1988, 1991 and an absolutely woeful one in 1992 that was barely listenable, Gary Numan‘s long-discussed renaissance has never actually existed: he hasn’t released a less-than-decent album since 1994’s comeback spectacular Sacrifice. Numan, once the leader of Tubeway Army and now the leader of all techno-goths who are too alternative for Depeche Mode, made his name on the back of a handful of iconic songs, and has released more than his fair share of classic albums.

Gary Numan
Margaret Thatcher
Consequence

Gary Numan on His New Album, Intruder, and His "Fascination with Emotion"

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Gary Numan catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new album, Intruder, which continues his look at the impact humans have on the environment as an intruder virus. The industrial legend talks about writing from the point of view of the Earth, the bleak outlook within the songs, and the frustration of seeing the previous US administration set us back from environmental progress. Numan, who has Asperger’s, also talks about his fascination with emotions and the science fiction of technology’s relationship with it.
Cavalcade for May 16

"Cavalcade" at 6 tonight welcomes Gary Numan around 8:30 p.m. for conversation and songs from his new album, Intruder. Gary has always projected an otherworldly persona, but in this work, he takes a huge step back from the world we all share to examine the stresses we impose from the planet's point of view.
Gary Numan Announces Intruder UK And European Tour For Spring 2022

Gary Numan has announced the Intruder Tour for spring 2022. The electronic music pioneer has lined up 18 dates across the UK and Ireland, including a huge show at London's SSE Arena Wembley on May 7. The trek shares its name with the star's upcoming 18th studio LP, due out...
ALBUM REVIEW: Gary Numan offers cinematic warning on 'Intruder'

Imagine how rare it is that an artist influences the generation after him, but then has a career long enough and an open enough mind to be influenced by that younger generation himself. Funk icon George Clinton, who managed to learn something from all of the hip-hop artists who sampled him is one example. Another is synthesizer pioneer Gary Numan, who influenced more aggressive keyboard-based artists like Nine Inch Nails, and who, in turn, incorporated some of that rawer, industrialized material into his own sound. Numan’s latest solo album, Intruder, is a science fiction soundtrack about the impending climate catastrophe that doesn’t need a movie to get its urgent point across.
A Brutal Harmony: Gary Numan & Ade Fenton Interviewed

Gary Numan’s hard-won return to the peak of his creative powers and commercial success has been driven by an intense 15-year partnership with his musical foil Ade Fenton. They speak to Alastair Shuttleworth in their first ever joint interview. Gary Numan’s career presents one of the most interesting volte-faces in...
Electronic Pop Legend Gary Numan Talks About His New Album, Intruder, His Classic Hit "Cars," And His Songwriting

Since his breakthrough as an artist in 1978, Gary Numan has been an iconic and acclaimed singer/songwriter & musician, who’s a pioneer in pop & electronic music. He is known for creating cutting-edge, synthesizer sounds within a pop & rock framework. He has been praised by such artists as Nine Inch Nails, Prince and David Bowie, and in recent years Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Dave Grohl (of the Foo Fighters) have cited him as an influence.
Gary Louris - Almost Home

It's been a while since Gary Louris has released a solo album, but The Jayhawks frontman returns on June 4th with the full-length Jump For Joy, his first since 2008's Vagabond. Today's Song of the Day was originally meant to be a jingle for an AT&T commercial. When they turned...
Ex-Judas Priest guitarist says Jimi Hendrix is his 'Rock God'

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has revealed that his ultimate Rock God would be the late and great legend Jimi Hendrix in a new interview. Speaking on BBC’s The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker, the KK’s Priest rocker chose the ‘Bold As Love’ singer for their ‘Rock God’ segment while fondly recalling the time he went to see the iconic music legend play no less than six times.
Variety

50 More of the Best Bob Dylan Covers Ever Recorded: Bonus Tracks Edition

For Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday this past week, Variety selected 80 of the best or most undervalued interpretations of Dylan’s work ever recorded. Was that sufficient covers coverage? The answer is clear, if you at all appreciate the catalog of the man often revered as rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest songwriter: 80 is not enough, any more than eight would be.
Mash of the Titans: Pino Palladino and Blake Mills

"Yeah, Pino, do you have this big archive of stuff?" Blake Mills is ribbing Pino Palladino about the question I just asked, but it's something we're both very interested to know. "Yeah, I do," the legendary bassist exasperatedly replies, as if he's finally let out the secret that he's been composing and recording original music throughout four-and-a-half decades, keeping it to himself until now.
Interview: Johnny Marr looks back on Electronic's debut album 30 years on

Thirty years ago, Electronic saw a meeting of minds between two Manchester musical icons with Bernard Sumner and Johnny Marr. The Smiths guitarist and Joy Division / New Order man found each other in an unusual time and place to embark on "the thrill of the unknown" with their new musical project.
Live Review: black midi at Hackney Church, London, 28/05/21

Talk about being thrown in at the deep end. Having been deprived of live gig action for many, many months, seeing black midi is less being eased in gently and more a re-baptism of fire. The band are celebrating the release day of their second album Cavalcade with two shows...
Why People Say Jimi Hendrix is the Greatest

Jimi Hendrix is commonly cited as the greatest guitarist to walk the earth. While many musicians, critics, and magazines echo this claim, Hendrix’s greatness is also one of the most contested. Prince himself said that “Santana played prettier” when asked who influenced him more between the two guitar heros. Additionally,...
Jimi Hendrix :: Nine To The Universe

Musings of Jimi Hendrix collaborating with Miles Davis have stoked rumors for nearly half a century, but the consummation of these two giants of American sound collage never came to fruition. The guitarist left us in 1970, and either their teaming up never happened, or it wasn’t documented (let us keep hoping, heads).
Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and More Confirmed for 2021 Montreux Jazz Festival

Brit Award-winners Rag'n'Bone Man and Arlo Parks, and Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills are among the headliners booked for the 2021 edition of Montreux Jazz Festival, slated to roll out across 16 days next month in Switzerland. Also confirmed to the lineup are Woodkid, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, the Paradox project...
K.K. Downing Proud of Grabbing Jimi Hendrix's Empty Coke Bottle

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing recalled sneaking backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 in a bid to meet Jimi Hendrix. Already a big fan of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Downing managed to find his way to the trio’s dressing room caravan on the British island. In a new interview on BBC Radio 2’s Rock Show with Johnnie Walker, he shared his pride over recovering souvenirs from the adventure.