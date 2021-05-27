Gary Numan – Intruder

Imagine how rare it is that an artist influences the generation after him, but then has a career long enough and an open enough mind to be influenced by that younger generation himself. Funk icon George Clinton, who managed to learn something from all of the hip-hop artists who sampled him is one example. Another is synthesizer pioneer Gary Numan, who influenced more aggressive keyboard-based artists like Nine Inch Nails, and who, in turn, incorporated some of that rawer, industrialized material into his own sound. Numan’s latest solo album, Intruder, is a science fiction soundtrack about the impending climate catastrophe that doesn’t need a movie to get its urgent point across.