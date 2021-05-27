Forget Pools—Everyone Is Catching Onto This Summer-Approved Reno

Soup, salad, pasta, tea—mushrooms are known for their versatility in the kitchen. But it turns out we didn’t know how useful they were outside of cooking until now. Mycelium, the gauzy, vegetative part of a fungus that allows it to reproduce, is gaining momentum among furniture designers, textile fabricators, and even builders, who are using it to make everything from sustainable lighting to organic insulation. The byproduct is cultivated from the forest floor; combined with a sterilized substrate like sawdust, hemp, or hay (it binds to woody matter—anything with cellulose); and left to grow naturally in an isolated chamber. Then it’s chopped up to create a mulch-like material that can be packed and molded into just about any form. “There’s barely any water, no electricity, and no petroleum-based products used in the process,” explains Danielle Trofe, who grows ultrachic lampshades from mycelium using a licensed mixture from Ecovative, a company best known for its mushroom packaging technologies. “You’re letting the power of nature do the manufacturing for you.”