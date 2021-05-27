Forget Pools—Everyone Is Catching Onto This Summer-Approved Reno
Sheds are no longer just for lawn mowers, shovels, and miscellaneous gardening gear. People are turning the outdoor structures into bars, dining rooms, offices, guesthouses—hangouts that are void of hoses and rakes. According to building supply specialist Insulation4Less, searches for shed conversions rose by 284 percent between April and May, while inquiries into summer house conversions also shot up by 112 percent. Basically everyone is creating their dream staycation in their very own backyard. There are a few key updates you’ll have to make to your shed if you want to turn it into a livable space, so read on for some our favorite ideas.www.domino.com