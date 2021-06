HUNTINGTON — Saturday’s warm weather provided the perfect excuse to hop in a canoe and paddle along some of the area’s best rivers and lakes. People did just that at Beech Fork State Park in celebration of National Canoe Day, taking advantage of the park’s invitation to bring their own canoes or rent one at the lake for a leisurely float along the water — a trip of approximately 3 miles that lasted about two hours and featured wildlife and special habitats along the way.