Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: Jennifer Weiner understands women. Her new novel, 'That Summer,' shows us why.

By Maureen Corrigan
Houston Chronicle
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Jennifer Weiner's latest novel, "That Summer," is a #MeToo story; but, in a broader sense, every one of the 15 novels Weiner has written could be described as "me, too" stories. Her heroines are almost always smart, self-deprecating underdogs who haven't been "seen" by the world. Some feel alienated from the normative roles of wife and mother. ("Me, too," think many of Weiner's readers.) Others feel bad about being "plus size" in a world where a woman, still, can never be too thin. ("Me, too.") Still others feel cosmically lonely, or invisible, or ashamed that they have to reach for a pill or another glass of wine to get through the day. ("Me, too," "Me, too," Me, too.")

www.chron.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Weiner
Person
Maureen Corrigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Boston#Cambridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Day

Review: Exclusive women’s club sparks a new mystery novel

“A Special Place for Women,” by Laura Hankin (Berkley) If you’ve harbored curiosity or skepticism about secret societies or clubs, “A Special Place for Women” by Laura Hankin will be right up your alley. It starts with a woman named Jillian Beckley in need of a win. She recently lost...
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Women-centered historical novels are dogged by questions of accuracy. Hence the author's note.

Women-centered historical novels are having a moment, particularly when uncovering little-known histories. Resistance to these narratives, which cast heroines with agency, hidden talents and extraordinary achievements, has declined, but only after a hard-fought battle. Perhaps women have won the war and we can pen stories of our ancestors without the dreaded attack of the old guard - a patriarchy accustomed to controlling the narrative and wielding the term "historical accuracy" like a weapon.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
WGN TV

Oprah’s new book club pick is novel ‘The Sweetness of Water’

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s next book club pick is a debut novel set in Georgia at the end of the Civil War: Nathan Harris’ “The Sweetness of Water.”. “One of my great joys is finding a new author whose work I can share and support,” Winfrey said Tuesday in a statement. “I was captivated by the work of Nathan Harris and look forward to discussing this debut novel with all of his new readers.”
Manchester, NHNHPR

Replay: 2021 Summer Book Show

Have you found the time to read more this past year or have you had less time or an inability to focus on the written word lately? Our annual Summer Book Show is back, and our indie booksellers have lots of titles to add to your "To Be Read" pile. Several authors are revisiting mythology, as well as revisiting American history. There's plenty of fiction for the beach or the pool, too, of course, as well as fantasy and compelling autobiographies. What are you looking forward to reading this summer?
Books & LiteraturePosted by
AFAR

How Real Women Aviators Helped Shape an Exciting New Novel

Amelia Earhart standing in front of the Lockheed Electra in which she disappeared July 29, 1937. In an interview, author Maggie Shipstead shares some of the real-life inspiration behind her latest novel, “Great Circle.”. In 2020, I spent months researching the life of pioneering aviator Lilian Bland. I’d known of...
Books & Literatureredcarpetcrash.com

Win A Copy Of The Book ‘Blush: A Novel’ By Jamie Brenner

For decades, the Hollander Estates winery has been the premier destination for lavish parties and romantic day trips on the North Fork of Long Island. But behind the lush vineyards and majestic estate house, the Hollander family fortunes have suffered and the threat of a sale brings old wounds to the surface. For matriarch Vivian, she fears that this summer season could be their last—and that selling their winery to strangers could expose a dark secret she’s harbored for decades. Meanwhile, her daughter, Leah, who was turned away from the business years ago, finds her marriage at a crossroads and returns home for a sorely needed escape. And granddaughter Sadie, grappling with a crisis of her own, runs to the vineyard looking for inspiration.
Books & Literatureinews.co.uk

Yasmina Reza on her new novel ‘Anne-Marie the Beauty’: ‘I freed myself from gender’

Yasmina Reza is one of the world’s most successful playwrights, best known for her smash hit Art, which ran for eight years in the West End from 1996, conquering the world with its “Emperor’s new clothes” take on contemporary art. But she is also a deft novelist, skewering the same sort of middle-class foibles on the page as on the stage. In the mid-2000s, she spent a year shadowing Nicolas Sarkozy, the then French presidential candidate, for her book L’Aube, Le Soir ou La Nuit (Dawn, Dusk or Night).
Books & Literaturemadison

Meghan hopes all kids feel represented in her new book

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is speaking out about the lack of diversity she saw in books growing up, and hopes every family will feel represented in her new children's book. Meghan told NPR the best-seller, titled "The Bench," was inspired by a poem she wrote for Prince Harry as a gift on his first Father's Day.
Books & Literatureannieblooms.com

The Book of Longings: A Novel (Paperback)

On Our Shelves Now (updated daily) “I absolutely could not put this book down. Sue Monk Kidd has written a narrative that not only centers on women who are missing from or largely ignored in scriptural accounts, but it focuses on their voices, stories, and hardships — their everyday lives and bigger-than-everyday longings. As Kidd is writing Ana’s story, Ana herself is writing the stories of women she’s learned about and women she knows. Her determination to give them voices weaves beautifully and reverently with Jesus’ teachings about reaching out to the marginalized and the forgotten.”
Books & Literaturetmj4.com

New Summer Novel About Friendship and Family

“Like a true friendship, The Clover Girls is a novel you will forever savor and treasure,” said New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe. The Clover Girls is a new summer novel that is an ode to our forever friends and forgiveness. Author Wade Rouse joins us today to share more about the background and significance of The Clover Girls. Wade will also discuss the meaning behind his pen name, Viola Shipman!
Books & Literaturetriadmomsonmain.com

Ellen’s Book Nook: June 2021 – Summer Reads

School is out and summer is in full force — YAY!! The more relaxed months of summer are the ideal time to travel to faraway lands, experience other cultures, immerse yourself in relationship “soap operas,” explore other periods in history or become a detective — all from the comfort of your poolside/beachside chair! I have many friends who often say that summer is their favorite time of year because they actually have time to read books that have been on their metaphorical bedside tables for months.
Books & LiteratureSand Hills Express

Authors of “Blackout” on celebrating Black love in all forms

Six bestselling Young Adult authors have teamed up to write “Blackout,” a new novel celebrating Black love. The book, on sale now, weaves together six stories of love and friendship set against a massive power outage in New York City. “Blackout” was written by six people. They are Dhonielle Clayton,...
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Who was John Newbery, the namesake of the top children's book award?

KIDSPOST-NEWBERY - Who was John Newbery, the namesake of the top children's book award? 630 words, by Marylou Tousignant (Post special). One photo. John Newbery is called the "Father of Children's Literature," not because he was the first to publish children's books - he wasn't - but because he was the first to turn them into a profitable business. In mid-18th-century England, a new and growing middle class had money to spend on their children, and Newbery gave them something to spend it on.
Books & LiteratureAZFamily

Olivia's Book Club: JoJo Moyes, 'The Giver of Stars'

(3TV/CBS 5) -- For so many fiction readers, JoJo Moyes is a household name. The British novelist and screenwriter talked to Olivia and Margaret about the research that went into her latest novel, “The Giver of Stars.” The book is now in paperback, and to write it, the British novelist made numerous trips to America’s heartland for research. She shares why it was important to ride horses in rural Kentucky (combining two of her passions), and some of the wild news headlines that helped her craft Alice, Marjery and the other Pack Horse Librarians. Moyes previews her next book that’s headed to the screen, the trilogy that made her famous, and why readers today are making previous releases best-sellers again.
Books & Literatureworldcatholicnews.com

10 new books to restore your faith in humanity

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today. Wave the world and its complications goodbye, and dive headfirst into this crop of new arrivals, all guaranteed to delight, distract and remind you that everything doesn’t have to be terrible all the time. That’s not to say there isn’t a little dramatic tension (or even a good dose of the hard things) in these books, but rather that they share the same warm, deeply humane spirit – and a penchant for a happy ending that results in a deep sigh of contentment, and a wish you could hang around in that fictional world just a little longer.
Books & Literatureredcarpetcrash.com

Win A Copy Of ‘Hell Of A Book: A Novel’ By Jason Mott

In Jason Mott’s Hell of a Book, a Black author sets out on a cross-country publicity tour to promote his bestselling novel. That storyline drives Hell of a Book and is the scaffolding of something much larger and urgent: since Mott’s novel also tells the story of Soot, a young Black boy living in a rural town in the recent past, and The Kid, a possibly imaginary child who appears to the author on his tour.
Books & Literatureredcarpetcrash.com

Book Review: ‘No More Words: A Novel’ By Kerry Lonsdale

The first book in a new trilogy series starts off strong with a mystery about a missing sister. Olivia Carson has just thrown out her boyfriend Blaze and looks out and sees a young boy at her house. He looks just like her estranged sister Lily, who left home at sixteen when she was pregnant. Now Josh has just shown up at her house. He has a medical condition and doesn’t talk much and is not easily understood. He says his mother ran away and soon Olivia finds a power of attorney for her. Olivia goes on the hunt to find out what happened to Lily and if she’s still alive. And the answers might be with her own dysfunctional family and in the drawings that Josh does. Shocking secrets soon come out and her family might never be the same again. Just where is Lily and what has happened to her?
moreheadstate.edu

Morrison publishes new book ‘Thomas Hardy: A Companion to the Novels’

Dr. Ronald D. Morrison, professor of English at Morehead State University, has published a new book "Thomas Hardy: A Companion to the Novels." The volume appears in the McFarland Companions to 19th Century Literature series, published by McFarland & Company. Thomas Hardy is best known for his realistic portrayal of...